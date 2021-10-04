Legends of Runeterra beginners guide: 5 simple tips to help you climb the competitive ladder

Legends of Runeterra was Riot Games' entry into the competitive Collectible Card Game (CCG) scene. Launched in April 2020, the game, which is made in the League of Legends universe, has become incredibly popular. The game is available on PC, Android and iOS and is completely free to play.

Legends of Runterra has extremely generous rewards and starting decks, so new players will never have a problem building a viable deck. But there are few aspects every player needs to keep in mind. These points help a player get better at the game and dominate the different modes.

Legends of Runeterra: Top 5 tips to become a better player

5) Know your playstyle

It is extremely important to know your preferred archetypes and playstyle in Legends of Runeterra. It is important to win, but it is more important to enjoy the win. There are different playstyles like Aggro, Midrange and different archetypes as well. Players should choose one which they understand well and like to play with.

4) Read the card texts

In Legends of Runeterra, cards are the main determinants of your wins and losses. No two cards are the same, and ideally, you should read each card text properly. Not knowing which card does what will lead to poor play and inefficient game sessions. Of course, it takes time to know all the card texts, but one should know and remember their cards.

3) Synergy

A good Legends of Runeterra deck has a lot of synergy and interplay. A well-constructed deck will have sufficient balance between spells, cheaper and costlier units. It is inefficient if you have either too many cheap units or too many costly ones.

2) Know your champions

Champions are the backbone of your deck. Some decks depend more on champions for winning conditions, while others depend a bit less. But champions, when played and combined properly, will always help you turn the game in your favor. Of course, it is also important to put the correct champion with the proper supporting units or else it will not work.

1) Patience

Legends of Runeterra is not a game where you can go on a 10-0 streak. While 4-5 game win streaks are possible, they are a rarity, especially in the upper tiers of ranked mode. It may seem that the deck is bad, but it may just be that you are not playing the cards properly. Sometimes, it will be just bad luck and poor draw of cards that can cause losses.

The more time a player spends with a deck, the more players get to know about its strengths and weaknesses. Patience is indeed a virtue, especially in Legends of Runeterra. Players should stay updated with the meta and its changes but stick to a particular deck for greater success.

