Legends of Runeterra Ranked guide: How to easily climb the competitive ladder

Legends of Runeterra is an amazing CCG with numerous modes available to players for selection.

Every card game needs great PvP and Legends of Runeterra performs excellently in this regard. The game's dynamic meta, vibrant playstyle and varied strategies make up for some exciting head-to-head battles. Ranked mode works for all players as it matches them according to their skill level, wins and losses.

In Legends of Runeterra's Ranked mode, players combat each other under standard match conditions. Ranking gets reset after a certain period. Ranked seasons normally start when a fresh expansion is released by Riot Games. While one can easily do well in Ranked mode, there are certain key elements to know and master.

Legends of Runeterra: All about Ranked mode

What is Ranked mode?

Ranked mode is a PvP mode in Legends of Runeterra. In Ranked mode, players go head-to-head with constructed decks of their own. Any deck is allowed as long as it meets the standard requirements.

Current Ranked season

Ranked seasons reset periodically. The Bandlewood season is currently live in the game. It started on August 25 and will end on October 20.

Beyond the Bandlewood has been a great expansion so far. (Image via Riot Games)

Number of tiers in Ranked mode

There are tiers and divisions in Legends of Runeterra's Ranked mode. There are seven tiers in the given ascending order: Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond and Master.

The seven tiers of Ranked mode. (Image via Riot Games)

Each tier also has four divisions: IV, III, II and I. Each tier starts at division IV, and when one surpasses division I, they reach the next tier.

How to reach the next tier

There is an active promotion and demotion system in Ranked mode. This system works in a pretty straightforward manner. It is based on the League Points (LP) obtained or lost based on match results.

When a player wins a match, they earn LP. Similarly, when there is a loss, they lose LP. When a player earns 100 LP or more in a particular division, they reach the next division. Upon earning 100 LP in division I of any tier, they reach the next tier.

Win streaks are extremely important for steady promotion. In the Iron tier, a player does not lose any LP despite a loss. This is to help them learn the ropes of the game. It allows them to make mistakes without being discouraged in Legends of Runeterra.

What happens at the end of the season?

Once the season ends, the players are partially reset from the position where they finished the season. Iron and Bronze get reset to Iron IV. Silver, Gold and Platinum drop significant LP. The Masters will always start the new season at Platinum IV.

Aren't there any rewards?

First, playing Ranked mode helps in completing quests that reward XP. PvP wins have a daily bonus XP as well. XP fills regional rewards and weekly vaults, which is a great way to boost one's card collection.

Second, players earn exclusive icons and regalias based on their positions. The top 700 players from each region can also enter the seasonal tournament in Legends of Runeterra.

Third, since patch 1.16, players can now get prismatic rewards. Prismatic cards have holographic effects on them, so they are great for showing the bling on the board.

Prismatic versions make the already gorgeous card art even better. (Image via Riot Games)

Should you play Ranked mode?

Everyone should play Ranked mode irrespective of their level in Legends of Runeterra. It's one of the easiest ways to earn XP and better weekly rewards.

For the experts and professionals

Ranked mode is the best way to prepare for the competitive scene of Legends of Runeterra. As players are matched with those bearing similar stats, it acts as good practice. Every professional player tries to reach the Masters, because the challenge it poses provides a good idea of what they will face in competitive tournaments for the game.

For the casual gamers

in Legends of Runeterra, matches against AI can sometimes be monotonous, and Casual mode can create uneven matchups. Ranked mode matches players of similar skill, leveling the playing field. It's a great place to earn XP, some bonus XP and try out new decks. Unlike competitive players, casual players have to depend less on meta decks and can concentrate more on having fun.

Conclusion

Legends of Runeterra's Ranked mode is well-balanced and caters to different needs. One can play casually or go the competitive way. Recommended meta and deck guides are always made available to the community. Although seasons start with expansions, some can dominate the ladder without expansion items. The Ranked mode of Legends of Runeterra PvP is a prime example of what a fair-to-play and competitive CCG should be.

