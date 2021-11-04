Legends of Runeterra beginners' deck guide: Elise and her Spider deck

Legends of Runeterra allows players to play with different decks of their liking. With a diverse meta, the choices have never been more versatile than right now in both casual and ranked.

However, there is a degree of difficulty when players are just getting started in Legends of Runeterra. Legends of Runeterra is extremely generous in handing out resources, which is one of the USPs of the game.

It still takes players a bit of time to get started and win matches in the first week to obtain the resources. Single players and lab modes are there, but players may choose to take on another player directly.

The Spider deck is fantastic and particularly catered towards beginner players. There are different variations of this deck so that players can choose one based on the number of shards. In addition, many of the cards on this deck are part of starter decks, which greatly brings down the cost and makes it ideal for beginners.

Complete deck guide for Elise and her spiders in Legends of Runeterra

Deck Composition

Spider deck composition in Legends of Runeterra (Image via Mobalytics)

There are different versions of the Spider deck available on Mobalytics, but we have focused on a stable one. The cost of this deck is 14500, which is typically almost 10000 shards cheaper than a Tier 1 deck. However, the lower costs do not sacrifice the quality element, and players can play competitively with this deck in Legends of Runeterra.

Main objectives of the deck

The Spider deck is a highly aggro deck that focuses on the Fearsome keyword. It tries to flood the board with cheap units that have the fearsome ability and do as much damage as possible before the opponent can set up the defensive units.

Mulligan

The condition of this deck will be similar to what it is for any aggro deck - have 1-2 mana units only. However, when players play the Spider deck, it is best to have at least 2 one-cost units in your hand.

Precious Pet card details (Image via Riot Games)

Players should keep Legion Rearguard and Precious Pet and trade away anything that is above two costs.

Keep: Legion Readguard, Precious Pet, Legion Saboteur

Remove: Anything above two costs.

Deck synergy

The Spider deck is pretty simple, and in place of complex synergies, the main aim is to utilize Elise, the only champion of this deck.

Elise card details (Image via Riot Games)

Elise has a straightforward mechanism, and it is best to set up the board with at least three spiderlings before bringing her into the play. This levels up Elise instantly, which helps to flood the board even better due to Elise's ability.

Decimate and Noxian Fervor are two vital cogs in this deck. The Spider deck does not have cards that can do heavy damage sustainably after turn four or five. These two spell cards act as the finishing units. Unlike many decks, Noxian Fervor is easier to use due to the deck's ability to flood the board with cheap units.

Frenzied Skitterer card details (Image via Riot Games)

Frenzied Skitterer is another card that can be used instead if Elise is not available. It boosts all the spiderling units, and the buff can be significant if the opponent can not make more than two blocks.

Threats

The Spider deck has no different weaknesses from what traditional aggro decks have. However, the biggest threat is due to the fact that it is beginner-friendly. In other words, Legends of Runeterra players will have to switch to something stronger as they move up the tiers.

Overall review

The Spider deck is not meant for the Legends of Runeterra veterans. The first purpose of this deck is to provide the newbies with something better than the starter decks without having to pay a price they can't afford.

The Spider deck is competitive and is considered a staple for first-time ranked players in Legends of Runeterra. It is also simple and easy to play without burdening the players with too much information. Overall, the deck is a great stepping stone for players when starting their Legends of Runeterra journey.

