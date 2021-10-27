Legends of Runeterra ranked meta: Top decks that have dominated first week of Between Worlds

Legends of Runeterra's latest ranked season, "Between Worlds," is about to complete its first week later today.

With the introduction of a new live balance system, the competitive ladder of Legends of Runeterra has thrown up some interesting numbers. Under the live balance system, Riot Games pushed several buffs and nerfs to existing cards in Legends of Runeterra. Riot's primary motive for making the game more dynamic and the meta more varied.

Patch 2.18 kicks off the Between Worlds ranked season, and with it comes a major update on live balance, a variety of card updates, and some quality of life changes & bug fixes.



Targon and dragons were the two main recipients of buffs, while Bandle City units have been nerfed in patch 2.18.0. Champions have also been made a part of these changes. While Nami and Draven have been nerfed, the likes of Braum, Lux and Aurelion Sol have been buffed.

He returned from the war on the brink of death, restored only by his husband's touch and the apothecary's balms. Noxus spared no expense to ensure his expert counsel, long after his fighting years.

This article will dive into the top decks based on winrate in the currently ranked meta of Legends of Runeterra. This includes all tiers, so there can be some shifts in the upper tiers. We have considered decks that have an above 55% winrate.

Four stellar decks of the first week by winrate in Legends of Runeterra's ranked mode

4) Shyvana Jarvan IV Aurelion Sol (56.3%)

This deck makes the best of all the buffs introduced by patch 2.18.0 in Legends of Runeterra. Although there are Targon elements, this is a dragon deck that revolves around Shyvana.

This is a highly flexible midrange deck that offers different ways to the player. The decks work with the fury keyword that keeps buffing the dragons. The buffed-up dragons keep clearing the boards on the one hand and damaging the nexus on the other.

3) Gangplank Sejuani (56.4%)

It's simply astounding how long Gangplank and Sejuani have stayed viable. The midrange deck has been in the top five over the last two seasons and is likely to continue similarly in Between Worlds.

Gangplank Sejuani is a highly aggressive deck that focuses on doing as much damage as possible from turn one. The deck's main objective is to cause as much direct damage to the opponent's nexus as possible. This helps to level up the champions who are formidable and that attains victories

2) Pyke Rek'sai (57.9%)

The Lurk deck is the first deck to enter masters in North America and the archetype has made a strong comeback this season. Lurk existed in Legends of Runeterra but never really found its place at the top until now.

Lurk can be an excellent option for the main this season as it has done well against dragon decks and decks that counter dragons. The deck is filled with synergy triggered by the lurk that affects the entire deck and all the lurker units. Pyke and Rek'sai let players try different playstyles as well.

1) Poppy Ziggs (59.2%)

Despite Bandle City units receiving nerfs, Poppy and Ziggs stayed untouched. The playing rate of the Bandle Burn deck has gone down, but it's still doing well in terms of winrate.

Legends of Runeterra Players can expect the winrate to go down a bit but not by much. Aggro decks, due to their overbearing offensive playstyle, always stay relevant in meta.

The Bandle Burn focuses on flooding the board with cheap units and then using Poppy to buff them. With that part of the game staying unaffected, Bandle Burn will be a strong deck in Between Worlds ranked season of Legends of Runeterra.

