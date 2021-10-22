Legends of Runeterra: 5 champions to comeback in Between Worlds ranked season due to patch 2.18.0

Legends of Runeterra's patch 2.18.0 marks the start of a new ranked season, Between Worlds, that started between October 20th and 21st.

It is too early to predict how things will shape up in the new season. Last season, Beyond Bandlewood was a favorite among Legends of Runeterra players due to its diverse meta. Every gameplay style was viable, but players still debated whether Legends of Runeterra's meta was too stale.

TheRedLapras @TheRedLapras Finally Legends of Runeterra got a balance Patch, Hopefully this patch breaths new life into that game because as it stands the meta has been really stale. Finally Legends of Runeterra got a balance Patch, Hopefully this patch breaths new life into that game because as it stands the meta has been really stale.

Riot Games has accepted the feedback and introduced changes to its current process. By incorporating the updated live balance change philosophy in patch 2.18.0, players will be getting regular monthly card changes. These changes will ensure that the game's meta does not become stale for the sake of stability.

Read on at: Patch 2.18 kicks off the Between Worlds ranked season, and with it comes a major update on live balance, a variety of card updates, and some quality of life changes & bug fixes.Read on at: riot.com/3DR8Wiy Patch 2.18 kicks off the Between Worlds ranked season, and with it comes a major update on live balance, a variety of card updates, and some quality of life changes & bug fixes.

Legends of Runeterra's 2.18.0 has brought in a host of card updates under the new system, and champions have received some much-needed updates. Few champions have dropped their way outside the meta, but this patch has been an absolute game-changer.

These five champions in Legends of Runeterra will make a comeback in the new ranked season

5) Tristana

Tristana was a recent addition to Legends of Runeterra but has not done as well as the likes of Poppy, Ziggs or Caitlyn. Naturally, Riot has taken notice and has now buffed her up. Her new buff only triggers when Tristana levels up and will now impact herself and her allies.

Tristana has got a buff for her Lv. 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Bandle City have dominated the ladder, but we will see more Tristana play going forward.

4) Quinn

Quinn has been buffed with more health (Image via Riot Games)

There are very few competitive challenger decks in the Legends of Runeterra meta. Riot has beefed up Quinn's power and health by one each. Although it may still not be enough to make challenger decks a top-tier one, players can anticipate a few decks of that sort in the new season.

3) Braum

The new Braum is so much better than the older one (Image via Riot Games)

Braum is a card that everyone loves but rarely uses due to its viability in Legends of Runeterra. However, Braum has received the ability to damage and bonus health. The new Braum looks like someone that will be a tad difficult to maneuver against. The big blocker can make a return to the top-tier decks soon.

2) Lux

Lux has got direct buffs to her stats and ability (Image via Riot Games)

October has been a month to remember for Lux. She first got her own Battle Academia skin and has received a healthy buff in patch 2.18.0. Her cost has been reduced by one to five, which makes her very viable. Her power is reduced by one, but her six health barriers make it challenging to deal with. A 6 health unit with a barrier that becomes extremely difficult to remove from the game.

1) Aurelion Sol

Auerlion Sol is back (Image via Riot Games)

Lux should have been ranked one, but as things stand, Legends of Runeterra's Between Worlds looks like a season of dragons. Auerlion Sol is back strong but not necessarily due to his buff. Aurelion Sol's level-up condition has been made easier. But overall, several fundamental cards of stable dragon decks have been buffed. Seeing a dragon deck dominate Between Worlds season in Legends of Runeterra will not be a surprise at all.

