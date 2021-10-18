Legends of Runeterra: Top 3 champions who could get nerfs in the upcoming season

Beyond the Bandlewood season is a hit with players due to its diverse meta and flexible gameplay in Legends of Runeterra. The season had something for every type of player, which made the entire season highly enjoyable. With the seasonal tournament being over, the season ends on October 20 worldwide.

Details about the new season are awaited as soon as players are excited to see what Riot Games reveal in the upcoming patches. Usually, cards that do better than expected are given nerfs to ensure they don't become broken. Champion nerfs are rarer in Legends of Runeterra but have happened in the past.

Let's take a look at the top 3 champions who are possible candidates for nerfs.

Legends of Runeterra: Top 3 champions who will likely get nerfed in the upcoming season

3) Draven

Draven is kind of in a mixed spot if one has to speculate if he will be nerfed in Legends of Runeterra. Draven is not broken by any means, but his ability is phenomenal. What makes Draven stick out is for the duration that he has been this good.

In the latest season, Draven combined with Sion to form a powerful discard deck. With Aggro decks dominating the ladders, the discard deck is a unique counter to the Aggro decks. Even Sion can be a potential cause for a nerf, but given that the two champions don't fit that well outside each other, both may escape a nerf for the time being.

2) Poppy

Poppy was added to the game as part of the "Beyond the Bandlewood" expansion. She was expected to do well, but she has been outstanding. The trade-off for aggro decks is the lower power and health of units. With 1-2 turns of Poppy attacking, the same weaker units get permanent buffs. This makes the main weakness of Aggro decks disappear.

If she receives a nerf, it will probably be the removal of the permanent element of her buff.

1) Nami

Nami was added to Legends of Runeterra as part of the recent expansion as well. She keeps adding a spare spell mana. Her level-up condition is one of the most basic in the game and triggers in most matches.

Nami keeps buffing the weakest ally at each turn in Legends of Runeterra. At level 2, her ability becomes even more potent. Her ability to work with any region makes her very overpowered in the current season. Legend of Runeterra's upcoming season will likely see the mermaid queen getting a nerf.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar