Legends of Runeterra: Pro tips to help players become more competitive

Legends of Runeterra has a dedicated community that helps players understand and improve their game through simple tasks.

Legends of Runeterra is Riot Games' entry into the competitive digital CCG genre. It is the most F2P friendly game in the market, which makes the game competitive. With diverse meta, regular expansions and worlds, and seasonal tournaments, Legends of Runeterra can be played competitively.

However, players have a long road to cover before they can play well consistently. There are several mechanics to be understood and aspects to be learnt. Observing professional Legends of Runeterra players can help learn the various nuances of the game. It also helps to improve the play and avoid errors.

Legends of Runeterra's vibrant community provides loads of guides, tips and deck-builds that make it easy for any player to get into the game. On the occasion of the recent Seasonal Tournament, some top eight players have come up with tips and guides for starters to get better at the game.

Pro tips to become a competitive player in Legends of Runeterra

Kochua

The best way to play this game is to learn from others. So the best way is to find others, watch them play and, if possible, bounce some ideas from them.

Jtamonda

Just play a lot and experiment. To improve faster, watch streamers.

Glop

Many streamers provide valuable insights and information. Players can walk through the steps by observing how the streamers play.

B1tter

Whether a player wants to play competitively or only casually, there are a lot of great resources that can be found on the internet.

Syxton

Always concentrate and think about the winning conditions. The main focus is on how to win. When there is only one way, it's best to throw everything on that path because nobody knows what their opponent has in their hand.

Luserbeam

Swallow your pride. Don't be afraid of trying meta decks and net-decking the top decks. These decks are on top for a reason. They are greatly helpful to explore and learn the game and also help a player understand the style of play the player likes.

Also, be flexible and adaptive. It's best not to be a player who will not play certain styles.

Seku

Adopt a deck, play it patiently, understand it, and master it gradually.

Are these opinions important?

Extremely! When a ranked season gets over, there is a seasonal tournament where 700 of the highest-ranked players make it. Of those, 32 qualify for the mains.

Not only are all these players highly skilled at Legends of Runeterra, but they are also experienced in the nuances of the game. Understanding their strategy is helpful for all players, especially those starting out.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen