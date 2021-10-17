Legends of Runeterra: Top 5 reasons to play the single player content

Legends of Runeterra is a unique digital CCG regarding how the game deals with single-player content.

Legends of Runeterra is a great PVP game geared towards both casual and professional players alike. However, taking on rival players requires time, investment, and skill. This is not possible for everyone, and the exciting single-player modes of Legends of Runeterra provide the perfect substitute options.

There are different modes available under a single player in Legends of Runeterra. Everything is available in the game, from primary battles against AI to taking on advanced AI with experimental decks. There are solid reasons why any Legends of Rueterra player, from beginner to pros, should invest time in the single-player mode.

Legends of Runeterra: 5 great reasons why gamers should play the single-player modes

5) Complete weekly quests

There are weekly quests in Legends of Runeterra that drop a good amount of XP on completion. These XPS help to increase the level of weekly chest rewards. Additionally, these XPs also help in unlocking regional rewards. These two processes are the main ways of earning shards and new cards.'

4) Play with unowned cards and decks

When players start Legends of Runeterra, they do not have a trove of cards to build decks. The Lab is an excellent way for the players to play with pre-constructed decks. While the decks are not added to the card collection, they help earn rewards that lead to an increase in the card collection of the players.

3) Play with experimental decks

The Lab in Legends of Runeterra features modes that utilize experimental decks and scenarios. The decks and scenarios range from simple to complex. Moreover, they provide an alternative to standard gameplay and are pretty entertaining.

2) Have fun

PVP modes in Legends of Runeterra often get pretty serious, especially in the higher tiers. There are meta decks to be focussed on, and players usually concentrate on a single/couple of decks. On the other hand, the single-player mode does not bother the players to care about the meta. Players can play however they want with whatever deck they have. The Lab also allows players to play with experimental decks and custom scenarios that add to the fun element.

1) Get better

Legends of Runeterra, like any other game, has the ultimate aim - to get better and win more. Players can find starting with the ranked mode a bit intimidating. While Legends of Runeterra is exceptionally generous with providing cards to its players, it takes some time to learn the game mechanics.

Single Player provides a beautiful opportunity to the players. Players don't have to bother about meta decks and losses that can dent their confidence. Single-player modes, especially standard AI battles, serve as a wonderful stepping stone for the new Legends of Runeterra.

