Legends of Runeterra: Top 3 aggro decks in the current meta

Legends of Runeterra is presently in the last two weeks of the Bandlewood season and the meta is the most diverse it has ever been.

Legends of Runeterra has always been a very well-balanced game for most of its journey. The current meta is slightly in favor of the regions and decks that have been boosted by the latest expansion. However, it is currently the most flexible since the game's launch in April 2020.

The Bandlewood season is going on at the moment in Legends of Runeterra. (Images via: Riot Games)

Yes, some decks are better than others and that is natural for any card game. In Legends of Runeterra, however, each deck has its respective counters and that opens up a vast array of options.

Legends of Runeterra: Best aggro decks for the Bandlewood season

Aggro decks work on quick tempo, fast attacks, board fill-ups and shorter matches. The decks are purely focussed on as much attack as possible. Aggro decks in Legends of Runeterra also require a lot of skill and strategy.

The top 3 Aggro decks that have done really well in the Bandlewood season are:

3) Bandle Burn (Ziggs/Poppy)

The deck has a lot of elements added to Legends of Runeterra in the latest expansion. Poppy has become a great champion and it's no surprise she forms an integral part of 2 of the top 3 decks.

Ziggs is a champion that does well in this deck despite the lack of adequate self-destroying landmarks.

The Bandle Burn deck has the highest win-rate in the current meta along with being the most played deck as well. It is a seriously fun deck with different ways to set up the board and finish the task. This is a really tough one to counter at the moment.

2) Pirate Burn (Gangplank/Miss Fortune)

Gangplank is one of the most versatile champions in Legends of Runeterra. He fits in well with different champions, decks and playstyles but her combination with Miss Fortune sets up a great combo.

The Pirate Burn deck has loads of tools to damage the opponent's nexus and sets up Gangplank for a level up. Having gained a level, Gangplank then keeps pinging all the opponent units and nexus.

The strength of the deck purely comes from the number of sources it has to damage the nexus even when the units are blocked (like the Bandle Burn deck as well).

1) Rally Elusives Deck (Zed/Lulu/Poppy)

The Rally Elusives deck has a different brand of playing the aggro style. The deck relies on its elusiveness to create a different set of challenges for the opponents. Elusive units can only be blocked by elusive units.

The deck also has a sustainable supply of defensive spells to protect the elusive attribute.

Poppy's introduction to Legends of Runeterra has made the deck more practical. Her permanent boosts make the elusive units stronger both offensively and defensively. The only challenge for Rally Elusives are the removal decks but otherwise, barring bad luck, it is a fantastic option.

Also Read

Legend of Runeterra enthusiasts are implored to capitalize on these decks and bolster their gameplay.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul