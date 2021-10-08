Legends of Runeterra: Top 5 skins available to players in the game

Legends of Runeterra patch 2.17.0 was released on October 5 worldwide, and it introduced the Battle Academia skins for six champions and other cosmetics.

While the Battle Academia skins have excited players, there are other great ones available in the game from previous releases. Skins in Legends of Runeterra are directly adopted from League of Legends with rare exceptions.

Due to game mechanics, skins act differently in Legends of Runeterra. Champion skin mostly brings alternate art and different interaction styles that bring a sense of freshness to the gaming experience.

Champion skin is usually available in Bundles or individual sets. All of these skins are purely cosmetic and can only be bought with premium coins.

Pop quiz, what's coming in this patch? New Battle Academia skins, personalization items, and bugfixes!



With the game heading towards its November expansion, let's look at the top 5 skins available in Legends of Runeterra on the 2.17.0 patch. These skins are either available as individual pieces or only in bundles.

5 best skins in Legends of Runeterra

5) Dark Star Zed

Dark Star Zed came to the game as part of the first batch of skins introduced to Legends of Runeterra. It was added to the game in May 2021 and is a great upgrade over the default Zed skin.

Dark Star Zed is one of the earliest skins added to the game (Image via Riot Games)

Dark Star Zed was a part of 'Universe Collide,' which introduced four champion skins. Additionally, players can buy Dark Star Zed skin from Legends of Runeterra in-game store for 1290 premium coins.

4) Pool Party Fiora

Pool Party themes were added to Legends of Runeterra in the summer months of June. As part of patch 2.10.0 that introduced a host of pool party cosmetics, Fiora Mains got her new skin. It brought out the flavors of summers, oceans, and swimsuits.

Fiora's Pool Party skin is available for 1000 premium coins from the Legends of Runeterra in-game store.

3) Foundation Teemo

Foundation Teemo goes back to the all-favorite classic art of Teemo. This skin was introduced after the Beyond the Bandlewood expansion in Legends of Runeterra. The best thing about the skin is that it is available free of cost in the Legends of Runeterra store.

Foundation Teemo goes back to his classic art (Image via Riot Games)

2) Battle Academia Poppy

Battle Academia Poppy skin is a Legends of Runeterra exclusive. While some or more skins from the game have found their way to League of Legends, this skin remains solely in Legends of Runeterra for now. The skin is only available for 700 coins. Poppy is going strong on the meta for the current season, and the skin will be a great addition.

Poppy and her Battle Academia skin are a Legends of Runeterra exclusive (Image via Riot Games)

1) Battle Academia Caitlyn

Battle Academia skin looks abosolutely gorgeous (Image via Riot Games)

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Legends of Runeterra Battle Academia Caitlyn Legends of Runeterra Battle Academia Caitlyn https://t.co/K6WfOOplc4

Caitlyn was added to Legends of Runeterra by the Beyond the Bandlewood expansion. Her Battle Academia skin was added with the latest patch and is available for 1000 coins. The skin looks great and is a big improvement on her default art.

Disclaimer: The list is based on the personal choices and preferences of the author.

