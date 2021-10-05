Legends of Runeterra introduces new Battle Academia skins in patch 2.17.0

Legends of Runeterra is out with its latest patch 2.17.0, and with it arrives the Battle Academia skins in the game.

It is exciting to see how the skins have been translated from League of Legends to Legends of Runeterra. Champions who get the new skin include Lux, Leona, Katarina, Caitlyn, Ezreal, and Poppy. Poppy's Battle Academia skin will be exclusive to Legends of Runeterra for the time being.

Legends of Runeterra @PlayRuneterra

Study up with the full details here: Pop quiz, what’s coming in this patch? New Battle Academia skins, personalization items, and bugfixes!Study up with the full details here: riot.com/3a2RVVT Pop quiz, what’s coming in this patch? New Battle Academia skins, personalization items, and bugfixes!

Study up with the full details here: riot.com/3a2RVVT https://t.co/oN2h1ZD2G4

Legends of Runeterra's patch 2.17.0 also brings card backs and a whole new playboard to the game. Emotes featuring Ezreal and Caitlyn can also be found in the in-game store pretty soon. There is also information about new modes coming to Labs in future patches, and there are numerous bug fixes done as well.

PBE BRASIL @PBEBrasil LEGENDS OF RUNETERRA

Novo Emote Ezreal Academia de Batalha

- Challenge Accepted

"Don't say I didn't warn you." LEGENDS OF RUNETERRA

Novo Emote Ezreal Academia de Batalha

- Challenge Accepted

"Don't say I didn't warn you." https://t.co/y5Lshphqy9

Disclaimer: The skins are being added to the store at the time of writing. Individual prices haven't been disclosed as of yet. The skins are part of a bundle for the time being.

Legends of Runeterra: Battle Academia champion skins

1) Lux Battle Academia skin

Lux Battle Academia Skin (Images via Riot Games)

Lux (Lv2) Battle Academia Skin (Images via Riot Games)

2) Ezreal Battle Academia skin

Ezreal Battle Academia Skin (Images via Riot Games)

Ezreal (Lv2) Battle Academia Skin (Images via Riot Games)

3) Poppy Battle Academia skin

Poppy Battle Academia Skin (Images via Riot Games)

Poppy (Lv2) Battle Academia Skin (Images via Riot Games)

4) Caitlyn Battle Academia skin

Caitly Battle Academia Skin (Images via Riot Games)

Caitly (Lv2) Battle Academia Skin (Images via Riot Games)

5) Leona Battle Academia skin

Leona Battle Academia Skin (Images via Riot Games)

Leona (Lv2) Battle Academia Skin (Images via Riot Games)

6) Katarina Battle Academia skin

Katarina Battle Academia Skin (Images via Riot Games)

Katarina (Lv2) Battle Academia Skin (Images via Riot Games)

And there's more...

A gorgeous new board has been released in Legend of Runeterra, which goes by the name of Durandal stadium.

Durandal stadium (Images via Riot Games)

Also Read

All the six Battle Academia skins are available as part of the "Battles & Blazers" bundle, along with their respective champion cards. The bundle will be available in Legends of Runeterra for 6260 premium coins (prorated for any champion the player already owns).

The bundle features all the champions and their new skins (Image via Riot Games)

Edited by Yasho Amonkar