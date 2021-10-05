Legends of Runeterra introduces new Battle Academia skins in patch 2.17.0

Legends of Runeterra is out with its latest patch 2.17.0, and with it arrives the Battle Academia skins in the game.
It is exciting to see how the skins have been translated from League of Legends to Legends of Runeterra. Champions who get the new skin include Lux, Leona, Katarina, Caitlyn, Ezreal, and Poppy. Poppy's Battle Academia skin will be exclusive to Legends of Runeterra for the time being.
Legends of Runeterra's patch 2.17.0 also brings card backs and a whole new playboard to the game. Emotes featuring Ezreal and Caitlyn can also be found in the in-game store pretty soon. There is also information about new modes coming to Labs in future patches, and there are numerous bug fixes done as well.
Disclaimer: The skins are being added to the store at the time of writing. Individual prices haven't been disclosed as of yet. The skins are part of a bundle for the time being.
Legends of Runeterra: Battle Academia champion skins
1) Lux Battle Academia skin
2) Ezreal Battle Academia skin
3) Poppy Battle Academia skin
4) Caitlyn Battle Academia skin
5) Leona Battle Academia skin
6) Katarina Battle Academia skin
And there's more...
A gorgeous new board has been released in Legend of Runeterra, which goes by the name of Durandal stadium.
Also Read
All the six Battle Academia skins are available as part of the "Battles & Blazers" bundle, along with their respective champion cards. The bundle will be available in Legends of Runeterra for 6260 premium coins (prorated for any champion the player already owns).