Legends of Runeterra: winter roadmap and new expansions to come in 2021

The last quarter of 2021 has started and Legends of Runeterra has exciting things coming up for the winter.

With the Bandlewood season coming to an end in a fortnight at the time of writing, the game might seem a bit stale as of now. However, Riot has a fresh list of items, including expansions, cosmetics and new mechanics coming to the game in the upcoming quarter.

Roadmap for autumn and winter. (Image via Riot Games)

Riot has been following the semi-annual roadmap since the start of 2021 for Legends of Runeterra. It provides a great idea about what the community can expect from the game in the upcoming period.

Here's a look into the details of the roadmap that Riot has already released for Legends of Runeterra and what players can expect

Legends of Runeterra: Winter Roadmap and new content

October

The ongoing Bandlewood season ends on October 20, 2021. With the Bandlewood seasonal tournament finishing by then, a new season will be starting in October. Details are still being awaited, and it will be interesting to see which new archetypes and regions will dominate the meta.

Legends of Runeterra @PlayRuneterra United by the Bandle Tree’s mysterious magic, Teemo, Fizz, Lulu, and Heimer are getting a multi-region rework in the latest expansion. See who they’re bringing along on their adventures during spoiler season! United by the Bandle Tree’s mysterious magic, Teemo, Fizz, Lulu, and Heimer are getting a multi-region rework in the latest expansion. See who they’re bringing along on their adventures during spoiler season! https://t.co/SfVsbuX4eC

Legends of Runeterra will also get Battle Academia skins and cosmetics. Still, without an event pass, the premium currency will be the likely option to get one. However, the items will not affect gameplay, so free to play players need not worry.

November:

A fresh PVE expansion is planned for the November release. PVE are game modes where players take on the AI under normal or custom scenarios with standard or experimental decks.

There are themed events and a mega event pass in the pipeline. Event passes are a great way to earn rewards, and they have free and paid paths. The paid paths are a cost-effective way to get wildcards and cosmetic items.

December

The last month of the calendar year will see Legends of Runeterra getting its next major content expansion since August. Although more details are awaited, the expansion is called "Magical Misadventures". The season, which will commence in the second half of October, will also be having its seasonal tournament. That will be followed by a fresh new season which will continue into 2022. Based on past trends, the season will be based on the released expansion. It will be exciting to see how the meta evolves over the Christmas holidays.

Legends of Runeterra is an incredibly generous game that showers players with rewards. Playing the game regularly for a month will help players maximize the fresh content drops in November and December.

