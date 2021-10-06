Legends of Runeterra introduces new skins, playing boards, card backs, bundles in patch 2.17.0

Legends of Runeterra has dropped a host of new cosmetic items ranging from skin to emote in its latest patch, patch 2.17.0.

Six champions, including newer ones like Caitlyn and Poppy, have got their Battle Academia skins. Aside from the cosmetics, a new playboard, card backs, and emotes have been introduced. Additionally, the two bundles are now available to all the Legends of Runeterra players.

Players liked the way the skins have shifted from League of Legends to Legends of Runeterra. Poppy's skin is exclusive to the latter, and given how viable she is in the meta, it is worth picking up.

The custom emotes are fresh, and the card backs have a tremendous hand-drawn element to them. There have been a lot of bug fixes, including the problem with prismatic cards.

Riot Games has also confirmed that PVE will be getting different modes very soon in future patches to align with the November roadmap.

Legends of Runeterra: Skins, Play Boards, Card Backs, and more

1) Skins

Six champions - Leona, Lux, Katarina, Poppy, Caitlyn, and Ezreal - have got their respective Battle Academia skins. For the time being, the skins are available as bundles only, and it is to be seen if they will be available individually.

Poppy in her Battle Academia skin, which is an exclusive (Image via Riot Games)

2) Play board

Legends of Runeterra patch 2.17.0 has introduced an all-new play board titled " Durandal Stadium." The board will look even more appealing to sports fans, especially football/soccer. It's a fresher take than the existing boards and is a great addition.

The play board is a miniature stadium (Image via Riot Games)

3) Card Backs

There are two different card backs available to players in Legends of Runeterra. The two-card backs feature Ezreal on one and Lux on the other, and both backs have hand-drawn styles and great detailing.

Lux Battle Academia card back (Image via Riot Games)

4) Emotes

Legends of Runeterra has received two new emotes in the latest patch. Caitlyn and Ezreal, in their Battle Academia skins, get a place on the new emotes.

As of writing, emotes are being made available for purchase in the in-game store.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Some Legends of Runeterra BA emotes Some Legends of Runeterra BA emotes https://t.co/oEJlHL6LG8

5) Bundles

2.17.0 has introduced two separate bundles in Legends of Runeterra. The School Spirit Bundle is the perfect option for those who want to go for Lux, the playing board, and card backs.

Priced at 2763 coins, the bundle contains:

Durandal Stadium board

Battle Academia Lux skin

Battle Academia Lux card back

Lux's champion cards

The bundle is an excellent value for lux players (Image via Riot Games)

Also Read

The Battles and Blazers bundle is the second one available for purchase in Legends of Runeterra. Priced at 6260 coins, it has Battle Academia skins for all six champions and their champion cards.

The price of both the bundles will be pro-rated and adjusted for any champion card a player already owns in Legends of Runeterra.

Edited by Ravi Iyer