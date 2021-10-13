Top 3 control decks in current Legends of Runeterra meta

Legends of Runeterra's Bandlewood season is coming to a close in less than a fortnight, and players will surely remember the season for the flexible metagame.

Legends of Runeterra has got something for everyone, as every archetype and play style has its viability. The champions and cards introduced by the Beyond the Bandlewood expansion have enjoyed the present meta that has seen a rise in aggro decks.

But other play styles have also remained attractive as each deck has its counter, irrespective of its strength.

Aggro decks focus on complete aggression and don't bother with opponent cards and strategies. On the other end of the pole lies control decks.

Legends of Runeterra: Best control decks for the Bandlewood season

Control decks in Legends of Runeterra are known for winning the long games. The decks are tailor-made for people who want to enjoy the sweet victory and love to play patiently.

Control decks focus on stopping the opponent's cards and disrupting their strategies before playing the attacking cards and winning the game.

3) Xerath Zilean Control

Xerath Zilean Control deck is a landmark-based control deck in Legends of Runeterra that has deadly late-game content. The main focus is to build up enough landmarks that boost up the units and win the endgame. Mana must be used by players based on how the opponent is playing.

Xerath focuses on pinging the opposing units with expiring landmarks. These are made even more effective by Zilean and his ability to create expirable landmarks. Expirable landmarks do damage on their own and feed Xerath as well.

2) Darkness Control

This control deck in Legends of Runeterra has been heavily influenced by the recent expansion and has done well in the present meta. The deck is built on the Darkness spell created by both champions — Senna and Veigar.

Darkness spells help gamers set up an early board advantage and bring taller cards into play.

The deck also has the Ixtali Sentinel, which helps to leech back health for the player to keep the game in check and mitigate any early damage the player's nexus may have taken.

1) Swain Twisted Fate Control

Swain TF control remains one of the best decks in Legends of Runeterra, even in the present meta. It is one of the best counter decks in the game and has multiple removal options that plunder the opponent's deck.

The main focus is on Swain, and Twisted Fate acts as a supplement in this deck. Players can pressurize taller decks or play value matchups and try to win more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

