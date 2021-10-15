Legends of Runeterra: Top 3 Midrange decks in the current meta

Players will remember Legends of Runeterra's Bandlewood season for the versatile meta it consists of once the season ends officially on October 20.

The current meta has allowed players to implement different playstyles and decks. Aggro decks have been dominating due to the nature of the releases in Beyond the Bandlewood expansion. However, other archetypes and decks have been performing on par with the Aggro decks in the current season, including Midrange decks.

Midrange decks lie somewhere between Aggro and Control decks in Legends of Runeterra. Many players like Midrange decks because they come with a Plan B, but need not necessarily depend on the long game.

This article takes a look at the top three Midrange decks that have dominated the Bandlewood season.

Legends of Runeterra: Best Midrange decks in the Bandlewood season

3) Warlord Sivir

Based around Akshan and Sivir, the Warlord Sivir deck primarily takes on an aggressive approach, and resembles an aggro deck pretty closely. However, it still entertains players who want to have some form of interaction in play as well.

There are several spells on the deck that help buff up the champions and protect them when required. However, it is primarily Akshan's ability that adds a lot of value if a game stretches for long. Sivir keeps attacking with her quick attack, and if she is protected once or twice, she becomes very difficult for the opponent to deal with.

2) Plunder Midrange

Gangplank is a champion who plays roles in different styles of decks in Legends of Runeterra. At Plunder Midrange, he ties up with Sejuani to form a terrific duo. The Plunder Midrange deck plays like an aggro deck by focussing on dealing as much damage as possible to the opposition nexus. This sets up the level-up conditions for the two champions.

Interestingly, there is a nab element in this deck that adds a flavor of randomness. For players who like to deal as much damage as possible but also enjoy a bit of random luck, Plunder Midrange is the perfect deck.

1) Discard Midrange

Draven has been good for a long time in Legends of Runeterra. Discard Midrange is one of the strongest decks in the Bandlewood season. The deck is unique as the primary focus revolves around discarding. The gameplay also concentrates around playing with flexibility and wins on trade value over the opponent.

Two basic mistakes are frequently made by beginner players when playing with this deck in Legends of Runeterra. One is to focus on leveling up Draven, which is a luxury. Secondly, although the deck is probably among the top five in the present meta, its gameplay is unique. Efficiently playing this deck requires some experience with the overall game mechanics of Legends of Runeterra.

