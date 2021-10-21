Legends of Runeterra: Top 5 meta predictions for Between Worlds season in patch 2.18.0

Legends of Runeterra's new season is about to start on October 20th with the release of the latest patch, 2.18.0.

Legends of Runeterra's new season has been titled Between Worlds. The season succeeds Beyond the Bandlewood, which started in late August. Between Worlds will have high expectations from players as it marks the start of a new live balance system.

Beyond the Bandlewood season has enjoyed a diverse meta as it has something for every style of player. However, there was an active debate between players on the staleness of Legends of Runeterra's meta. Players will have to depend on content expansions for meta changes, and Riot has now decided to change that.

Fiora Bun-E 🐇 @FioraBunny yall, I love Legends of Runeterra but the subreddit is full of ridiculous peopleThey're whining about a stale meta that started 5/4. They complain changes both took forever and weren't enough even though those changes were made on 6/1Have yall played a card game before!? yall, I love Legends of Runeterra but the subreddit is full of ridiculous peopleThey're whining about a stale meta that started 5/4. They complain changes both took forever and weren't enough even though those changes were made on 6/1Have yall played a card game before!?

Starting with the Between Worlds season, players will be able to enjoy monthly tweaks to their cards. This will help keep the meta flexible and encourage innovative deck ideas. With the new season about to start, let's see 5 things that players can expect in the upcoming season.

5 things to expect from the meta in Legends of Runeterra's Between Worlds season

5) Even more flexible meta

Beyond the Bandlewood has a flexible meta, but Between Worlds will likely have an even more relaxed one. With regular updates planned under the new balance philosophy, cards will undergo more frequent changes that will cause changes in the meta. Although the new live balance system will be mainstream from 2022, this will be the most flexible season in Legends of Runeterra history.

Legends of Runeterra @PlayRuneterra

Read on at: Patch 2.18 kicks off the Between Worlds ranked season, and with it comes a major update on live balance, a variety of card updates, and some quality of life changes & bug fixes.Read on at: riot.com/3DR8Wiy Patch 2.18 kicks off the Between Worlds ranked season, and with it comes a major update on live balance, a variety of card updates, and some quality of life changes & bug fixes.

Read on at: riot.com/3DR8Wiy https://t.co/rmDKy0ZS0U

4) Return of older champions

Braum has got a much deserved buff. (Image via Riot Games)

Several champions who have fallen out in the recent meta have got much-needed buffs. One great example of that is Braum. With older champions getting these buffs, decks built around these champions are likely to make comebacks. While it is unexpected that these decks will become tier 1, they will still be usable and offer different options to players.

3) Bandle City units to go strong

A few Bandle City units have been dealt nerfs. However, contrary to expectations, Poppy didn't receive a nerf in patch 2.18.0. Early expectations indicate that decks like Bandle Burn will continue to do well. There may be a few more counters that the deck may see, but it will still do well in Legends of Runeterra's new ranked season.

2) End of the road for Draven

Draven's health has reduced to 2 from 3. (Images via Riot Games)

Draven's health has been reduced by one, and now it stands at two. On paper, Riot claims it will not reduce the effectiveness of his spinning axes. However, his health can make him the target of a lot of removal spells, and he will face many counters. The Draven Sion deck is a unique one that has enjoyed a good run in the Bandlewood season, but it will likely end.

1) Rise of the dragons

The Dragons finally got the buffs they needed. Although Shyvana isn't at the receiving end, several follower units that fit into a dragon deck have received buffs. It will be fun to watch dragon decks rising once again and after a long time in the competitive scene of Legends of Runeterra.

