Legends of Runeterra: Top 5 predictions for the upcoming 2.18.0 patch

Legends of Runeterra is almost ready with its new patch 2.18.0, and players are keenly looking forward to the changes it will bring.

The new patch will also start a new season as the Bandlewood Season is ending in Legends of Runeterra. The current season is a great one, but it has not been without its flaws. While players will know the exact changes and details only after the official release, the rumor mill is already busy with its predictions.

Some of these predictions are realistic given the problems the current season has had. Given the worlds and seasonal finals of Legends of Runeterra last month, the game feels very stale to a large portion of the player base. The meta in Legends of Runeterra has been diverse this season but has been primarily dominated by Bandle City decks.

But things are going to change pretty soon. The official developers at Riot Games have hinted at a change in the upcoming meta with patch 2.18.0. Here's a look at the top 5 changes that are likely to occur once the new patch and season begin in Legends of Runeterra.

Legends of Runeterra: Top 5 predictions for Patch 2.18.0

5) No new card reveals

With no new content expansion planned in the roadmap, it is unlikely that there will be any new card reveals. This may be saddening for Legends of Runeterra players, but it will be a blessing in disguise as certain cards require tweaks. It may not be appealing, but it is practical to mend those cards before the November and December content expansions.

4) Champion Nerfs

While champion nerfs are rare in Legends of Runeterra, there could be some in the forthcoming patch. Few champions like Nami and Poppy have gone extremely strong in the current Bandlewood season. Therefore, they may receive one or two minor nerfs to balance them with the remaining champions in Legends of Runeterra.

3) Bandle City unit nerfs

Players expect the Bandle City units to be strong in the current season. They are the latest expansion, and the season is geared towards them. But a few units like the Bandle City Mayor have been solid, especially on Aggro decks. Few of these units may get nerfs to make them a bit less threatening in Legends of Runeterra.

Bandle City Mayor. (Image via Riot Games)

2) Possible glimpses of upcoming PVE modes and expansions

November has big things coming up for Legends of Runeterra. PVE expansions, themed events, and mega-event passes are scheduled for the game's one-and-a-half-year anniversary. While the full details are expected to be released gradually, players may get a glimpse or two in that regard in patch 2.18.0.

Things to come. (Image via Riot Games)

1) Changes in the existing meta

This is perhaps the most airtight prediction that can be made about Legends of Runeterra's upcoming patch. The official Twitter handle has already tweeted about which decks players are planning to try before the meta shift.

Legends of Runeterra @PlayRuneterra As we get closer to the end of Ranked Season, what 🌶️ decks are you trying out before the current meta changes? As we get closer to the end of Ranked Season, what 🌶️ decks are you trying out before the current meta changes?

As said earlier, the present meta was enjoyable, but it has been standing for far too long. With worlds and seasonal finals, one can understand why the meta was not changed massively. However, with a new season about to begin, the least players expect a new meta to arise in Legends of Runeterra.

