Why Legends of Runeterra is the best F2P game in its genre?

Legends of Runeterra was Riot Games' entry into digital Card Collecting Games (CCG), and it has done a great job so far since its debut in April 2020.

CCG is an intensely competitive genre that stems down to the very philosophy of the genre itself. Card games are nothing without the decks and the cards each deck contains. In Legends of Runeterra, every deck has 40 cards spread between champions, followers, landmarks, and spells.

Legends of Runeterra by Giant Slayer 🧛 @GiantSlayerLoR Happy Spooky Season! 👻



Have a killer cosplay you want to show off? A drawing of Chip dressed as a pumpkin? A Spooky Karma deck tech?



We'll be sharing your Halloween-related LoR creations all week, so tag us in them for a chance to be featured! Happy Spooky Season! 👻Have a killer cosplay you want to show off? A drawing of Chip dressed as a pumpkin? A Spooky Karma deck tech?We'll be sharing your Halloween-related LoR creations all week, so tag us in them for a chance to be featured! https://t.co/1JwyxdND1e

Every card game has a shifting meta as some decks rise and do well on the competitive ladders compared to others. As a result, it only becomes natural for players to need newer decks to counter the seasonal meta to stay competitive.

Is It Fox? @isitfox Loving Legends of Runeterra again. Hating the grind out of Iron since I haven't played in months.

If I see one more Shy/Asol deck I'm gonna toss my PC out the window! Loving Legends of Runeterra again. Hating the grind out of Iron since I haven't played in months.If I see one more Shy/Asol deck I'm gonna toss my PC out the window!

In Legends of Runeterra, there has never been a problem that players have faced regarding the needs of the deck and fresh cards. Legends of Runeterra is one of the fairest games to play, and we were reminded of it once again by its community.

Why the community loves legends of Runeterra and why you should start playing this game

A video game community may naturally be biased towards the games they play. However, communities also know the nooks and corners much better than the general public.

They are the first ones to catch up when developers start being greedy and implement poor practices. While the recent trends have been towards protests and rebellions regarding certain CCG games, it is different for Legends of Runeterra.

It all started when Reddit user misschraddon posted about the game's generosity towards its players and the community pouring into the user's support.

One user reminded everyone that Lab modes, which is the game's primary PVE mode, do not need any premade decks of the players and instead supply each player with its decks.

Every player plays with equally strong decks. With the potential to grind for hours, Labs provide an excellent way for Legends of Runeterra players to build collections without an initial investment.

Another user mentioned the earlier game they used to play in the same genre. They mentioned the massive amounts they spent and yet could not get the highest rarity cards in the game. But in Legends of Runeterra, they have completed their collection with minimal investment.

It is rare to see people asking each other to get event passes and spend to support the game, but that's just how Legends of Runeterra is.

As a result of this generosity by Riot Games, Legends of Runeterra is truly free to play. Players can dream of being competitive without having to spend hundreds of dollars on each expansion.

Essentially, what it does is ensure a diverse meta gameplay during ranked seasons. Last week, Riot Games introduced a new live balance system in Legends of Runterra that will enhance the diverse gameplay.

Legends of Runeterra has begun the new decade quite strongly. Apart from being generous, great card designs, League of Legends' lore, and responsive developers make this the best CCG to start and play right now.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu