Legends of Runeterra X Arcane: Riot launches massive crossover event as the game crosses 200k followers on Twitter

With the upcoming release of Arcane, Legends of Runeterra, along with all other Riot titles, will be part of Riot X Arcane, a massive crossover to celebrate the occasion.

Arcane will be an animated series that is coming to Netflix and other platforms on 6 November 2021 worldwide. Like the animated series, games like League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra are all set in the same universe.

Riot X Arcane will likely be a similar event to Sentinels of Light but on a grander scale. 1 November 2021 was also a big day for Legends of Runeterra as the game crossed record numbers before its one-and-a-half-year anniversary.

New PVE mode, champion, and a mega event pass - what's in store for Legends of Runeterra players?

New PVE mode - The Path of Champions

Unlike many digital card collecting games, Legends of Runeterra has solid PVE content. Different PVE modes allow Legends of Runeterra fans the freedom to play for fun without focussing too much on the competitive aspect.

AndreaMS @AndreaMN199

second would be tft @PlayRuneterra Legends of runeterra indeed xd, im excited for the new pve content and cant wait to see how Jyace will worksecond would be tft @PlayRuneterra Legends of runeterra indeed xd, im excited for the new pve content and cant wait to see how Jyace will work second would be tft

Players need not worry while the existing lab modes will be phased out with the upcoming patch 2.19.0. According to Riot, The Path of Champions will be brand new, and permanent PVE mode will be released soon.

The Path of Champions will have story-rich adventures and let players engage as their favorite champions. There will be special story-based paths for champions of Piltover and Zaun featuring Jinx and co.

New champion: Jayce

Legends of Runeterra's last major influx of champions came with the Beyond the Bandlewood expansion, way back in August. While the December expansion is still a month away, Legends of Runeterra players should be excited to welcome a new champion as part of Riot X Arcane.

Jayce will be the latest champion addition to Legends of Runeterra (Image via Riot Games)

Jayce will be the newest champion to join Legends of Runeterra. While players eagerly await his card art and details, he can certainly be expected to carry his iconic Hextech hammer.

New mega-event pass

Keeping in line with these predictions, Riot has almost confirmed that the mega event pass in Legends of Runeterra will be themed around Arcane's release. All pass details will be covered with confirmed information, but initial expectations are high based on the Sentinels of Life event pass.

Legends of Runeterra crosses 200k followers on Twitter

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Legends of Runeterra is one of the youngest yet most renowned games in its genre. The game's official Twitter account surpassed 200,000 followers earlier on Monday. This is once again a testament to the game's popularity and growth over its one-and-a-half-year journey.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul