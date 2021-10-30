Legends of Runeterra: 5 predictions for the mega event pass

Legends of Runeterra is about to enter the month of November, which means that players worldwide will be able to enjoy a brand new event pass.

Event passes are frequently released in Legends of Runeterra to commemorate an event or celebrate a fresh expansion. The most recent one ran between the months of August and September.

Legends of Runeterra event passes have two paths - free and paid. However, unlike many games, paid paths do not give any reward that directly affects the gameplay.

The upcoming mega event pass is scheduled to be released as per plans for the winter roadmap. Although the exact details are yet to arrive, some hints have been given. Having said that, here are 5 possible outcomes in the upcoming mega event passes.

5 possible items and features that will be part of the upcoming mega event pass of Legends of Runeterra

5) Release in first week of November

The mega-event pass is widely expected to drop for Legends of Runeterra in November. Due to its speculative theme, it will possibly drop in the first week itself.

4) Biggest ever pass

Event passes are the most prudent way to obtain different rewards in Legends of Runeterra. However, the content and volume of rewards differ between various passes. The event pass will likely be the biggest ever released and will have more rewards than ever before, on both free and paid paths.

3) Not Halloween themed

November is the time for Halloween festivities and few players have asked Riot if the new event pass will be based on the festival. However, considering various resources, that won't be the case.

2) Theme based on Arcane

League of Legends Arcane comes out worldwide on Netflix and other video platforms on 6 November 2021. It will be an animated series that will deal with the lore of League of Legends.

Since Legends of Runeterra is based in the same universe, it is highly likely that Arcane will be the theme of the upcoming mega pass.

1) Same pricing

Legends of Runeterra event passes are priced justifiably, but with the expectations of this being a mega pass, players are wondering if it will cost more. However, given the fairness that Legends of Runeterra developers have shown till now, the mega event pass will probably stay at the same price as the previous ones.

