League of Legends-based Netflix series Arcane set to premiere worldwide on November 7

The upcoming League of Legends animated series Arcane finally gets an official premiere date, and the Netflix show is set to air globally on November 7 at 3.00 am CET.

Arcane will also be the first Netflix series to allow co-streaming rights on Twitch during its debut, and fans will be able to watch the first episode with their favorite streamers and content creators.

Arcane @arcaneshow Every legend has a beginning. Welcome friend, to the world of #Arcane . Watch the first official trailer for Arcane now, coming to @Netflix November 6. Every legend has a beginning. Welcome friend, to the world of #Arcane. Watch the first official trailer for Arcane now, coming to @Netflix November 6. https://t.co/j8uwCmlrkC

When talking about the upcoming League of Legends-based animated series, Brandon Miao, Cross-Product Experiences and Partnerships Lead, Riot Experience (XP) at Riot Games stated:

“Interest in deeper storytelling from our global player base played a big part in our decision to make Arcane, so it’s only right that they will be able to watch the first episode of Arcane together as a community. When designing the event, we wanted to blend traditional entertainment with innovative, digital-first approaches that increase access for players around the world, creating something new for people to enjoy together.”

Arcane will be celebrated with the League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021

League of Legends Arcane to premiere on November 7, 3.00 am CET (Image via Riot Games)

Apart from watching and celebrating the first episode on Twitch, League of Legends fans will be able to celebrate the premiere during or right after the Worlds Championship 2021 Grand Finals.

Riot Games will be looking to blend competition, entertainment, and gaming during the premiere, certainly making for a very unique experience for players around the world.

Additionally, fans will also get a chance to experience the “Global Premiere Event” hosted at Riot’s very own headquarters in Los Angeles.

Arcane @arcaneshow I'd like to let you in on a very important secret. I'd like to let you in on a very important secret. https://t.co/KZEQqLIlx3

The programme will be designed for a global audience, and will also look to feature an innovative red carpet for media and streamers to enable them to connect with their communities.

League of Legends Arcane will have three Acts each containing three episodes. All episodes will be released simultaneously on both Tencent Video in China and Netflix globally. Hence, audiences from all over the world will get to enjoy the show at the same time irrespective of the region they reside in.

