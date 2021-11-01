5 best cards to play on Halloween in Legends of Runeterra

Legends of Runeterra has so many cards that they fit into different occasions and seasons on their own, and it is no different for the spooky occasion of Halloween.

Legends of Runeterra is in quite a healthy space at the moment. The recent 2.18.0 patch introduced a new live balance system into the game. This new system incorporates a set of scheduled monthly patches that will focus on buffing and nerfing cards, which seems to have created a newfound diversity in the ranked meta.

But many people also play Legends of Runeterra for fun, and some of the cards mentioned below may not be high on meta, but they go along perfectly with the Halloween season. This may be due to their infuriating abilities, creepy card art, or overall spookiness.

Top 5 cards for spookiness on Halloween in Legends of Runeterra

5) Evershade Stalker

The card art is definitely creepy (Image via Riot Games)

Ability or stats-wise, Evershade Stalker is certainly not that high on the list, and it mostly fits in decks where sacrificing one's team members damages the opponent. However, the card art is one of the creepiest in the game, and its voice line is even creepier. Purely on cosmetic elements alone, Evershade Stalker makes this list for Legends of Runeterra.

4) The Ruination

Ruination is a good card when used well (Image via Riot Games)

The Ruination is a spell card and a very strategic one at that. It is a high-cost card that can turn the board and flow of play when used properly. The card art is creepy, but its tactical use also has a sense of morbidness to it. When a player plays this card in Legends of Runeterra, every unit on the player's side as well as the opponent's is killed and removed from the game.

3) Phantom Prankster

Prankster has a scary and creepy lore (Image via Riot Games)

Phantom Prankster is a good card on decks that work around sacrificing their own units. While the card art is creepy to an extent, Phantom Prankster's scary lore seems more appropriate for a scene from a horror movie. She uses her cries to lure in soldiers and then butchers them just for fun.

2) Nocturne

Nocturne embodies a design straight out of a horror movie (Image via Riot Games)

Nocturne is the card embodiment of spookiness. His appearance resembles a dark shadow of a cloaked assassin with glowing eyes. His terrifying character design can give a lot of popular characters from horror movies a serious run for their money.

1) Kalista

Kalista was a hero once, but is now a vengeful spirit (Image via Riot Games)

Kalista is an undying spirit of vengeance who used to be a hero and protector once. Kalista's main ability and her level-up are based on the sacrifices of her own allies. There are many ghost cards in Legends of Runeterra from the League of Legends universe, but Kalista definitely tops the list.

