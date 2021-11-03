Legends of Runeterra: Top 5 predictions for the upcoming 2.19.0 patch

Contrary to player expectations, the Legends of Runeterra patch 2.19.0. is yet to drop, which means that players will have to be a bit more patient for the Riot X Arcane celebrations to arrive to their favorite digital CCG (collectible card game).

Legends of Runeterra patches drop after every two weeks on Tuesday at 6:00 pm UK time. Patch 2.18.0 was released on October 19, and players expected the latest patch to have dropped by now.

Another big reason for such a belief would have been the Riot X Arcane event in itself. However, it is a crossover event spanning all Riot games, and it has already started in League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics. Nevertheless, let's look at five things players will likely experience as part of the upcoming patch.

Players can expect nerfs, an Arcane-themed pass and new PVE from Legends of Runeterra patch 2.19.0

5) New PVE mode

This has more or less been confirmed by the devs of Legends of Runeterra. There will be the addition of a permanent PVE mode in the game that will allow players to enjoy deep, story-driven campaigns in the boots of their favorite champions. It will be called Path of Champions, and the mode will feature characters from Piltover and Zaun. A new champion in the form of Jayce will also be introduced to Legends of Runeterra.

4) Mega event pass based on Arcane

This has not been directly confirmed, but the last time there was a crossover event, Legends of Runeterra's event pass was directly based on the Sentinels of Light theme. It is highly expected that the theme for the upcoming mega pass will be based on the Riot X Arcane event.

3) A set of card changes

Riot Games introduced an all-new live balance system in Legends of Runeterra in patch 2.18.0. However, it was announced that regular monthly updates will be dropping regularly from 2022 onwards due to the busy schedule. Yet, it would be somewhat surprising if Riot didn't drop a single card tweak in the upcoming patch of 2.19.0.

2) Potential nerf for Poppy

The Bandle Burn deck is the numero uno deck from last ranked season, and it keeps doing well in Between Worlds as well. This is despite the fact that few of the Bandle City units have escaped nerf in the last patch. However, Poppy may undergo some form of nerfing in patch 2.19.0.

1) Meta to stay stable

The Between Worlds ranked season of Legends of Runeterra started with patch 2.18.0. and the effects of the new system are pretty evident. Lurk has finally found its deserving place while dragons are hit right now. Aggro keeps doing well, and Gangplank Sejuani's mid-range is still in the top tier. Even if there are patches, a massive shift in the meta will be unexpected.

