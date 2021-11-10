Legends of Runeterra releases new mode, champion and mega event pass in patch 2.19.0

Legends of Runeterra dropped patch 2.19.0 on Tuesday, November 9, bringing a host of fresh content to the game and starting the official celebrations of Riot X Arcane.

Legends of Runeterra has been growing steadily as the game is about to complete one and a half years. The digital CCG is set in the Runeterra universe and is available to players worldwide on their handheld devices and PC.

Patch 2.19.0 marks the start of the Riot X Arcane event for Legends of Runeterra. Riot X Arcane is a crossover event that celebrates the upcoming release of the animated series "Arcane" within all the games of Riot Games. The event is similar to the Sentinels of Light event, a massive success for Legends of Runeterra.

Legends of Runeterra gets a new PVE mode, champion, and a new event pass as part of patch 2.19.0.

New champion

Legends of Runeterra's 2.19.0 patch has introduced an all-new champion in the form of Jayce. This addition has excited all the fans since its confirmation, and it is also a great thing that players did not have to depend on a content expansion for a new champion.

New PVE mode

Legends of Runeterra provides an excellent opportunity for all its players to enjoy the game's single-player content. Players will be delighted to learn about the newest PVE expansion in the form of the Path of Champions.

Path of Champions is the latest PVE mode (Image via Riot Games)

Path of Champions will allow players to play as their favorite champions on story-rich journeys. The story-based journeys will feature champions from Piltover and Zaun that feature Jinx and Co. The new PVE mode will also be a permanent feature of the game, so it will be available for players who may start Legends of Runeterra in the future.

Path of Champions will be available from November 11 at Legends of Runeterra.

An all-new mega-event pass

Legends of Runeterra players have missed event passes for more than a month since the Beyond the Bandlewood season pass ended. Patch 2.19.0. bring an all-new mega-event pass with more content than ever.

The new event pass for Legends of Runeterra is based on the Arcane web series. There are a plethora of rewards on both the paid and free paths. As always, the rewards on the paid path are primarily cosmetic items that help Legends of Runeterra maintain its F2P nature.

Additionally, new cards and personalization items have also been added via bundles and the pass. With new content expansions coming up in December, it seems that the last two months of the year will be filled with excitement and festivities in Legends of Runeterra.

