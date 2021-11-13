Complete list of Legends of Runeterra champions from Netflix Arcane series

Legends of Runeterra players have been unable to hide their excitement after watching their beloved champions on-screen in Netflix's Arcane animated series.

Arcane has been a massive hit among fans and critics alike and is one of the highest-rated shows in history at the moment. Arcane features characters from the Runeterra universe, focusing on two regions - Piltover and Zaun. Till November 13, 6 episodes have been released in batches of 3 episodes each.

While some of the Legends of Runeterra champions have made it on screen, others haven't, and it is to be seen how many more champions we will witness before season 1 ends. Let's see all the Legends of Runeterra champions who have made a confirmed entry in the series. There are potential spoilers so consider yourselves warned.

All Legends of Runeterra champions who are present in Arcane season 1

Jinx

Call her Powder or Jinx, and it's very difficult to miss the blue-haired maniac champion in Arcane. Her backstory is an extremely sad one, and that will move even the coldest of hearts. Jinx gives an extremely high amount of Harley Quinn vibes, and her on-screen adaptation fits perfectly with how her champion card is in Legends of Runeterra.

Vi

Vi is Powder's elder sister, and it's due to her rude remark which gives birth to Jinx. However, Vi abandons Jinx in a very emotional saga in a fit of rage due to a mishap.

She is the epitome of her Legends of Runeterra card, and like the card itself, Vi exhibits strength and muscle throughout the six episodes that have been released in season 1 of Arcane so far.

Ekko

#ArcaneSpoilers i feel like we aren't talking enough about how smart, resourceful, endearing, cute and amazing ekko is!!! let's not forget about my baby please i feel like we aren't talking enough about how smart, resourceful, endearing, cute and amazing ekko is!!! let's not forget about my baby please#ArcaneSpoilers https://t.co/vBA7UaThHS

Ekko shows up as a young apprentice under Benzo, whose death breaks him completely. However, even when young, Ekko was extremely crafty in his methods, and it was he who first discovered Vander's pact with the Enforcers.

Jayce

Jayce plays a huge role in Arcane as he goes from a dishonored inventor to a council member. However, his pursuit of creating magic with the help of Hextech crystals brought him all the glory.

Viktor

Arcane @arcaneshow Assistant to the Dean of the Academy—an outsider with a brilliant mind. Meet Viktor #Arcane Assistant to the Dean of the Academy—an outsider with a brilliant mind. Meet Viktor #Arcane https://t.co/lbY2WaM96C

When Jayce was debarred from the academy following a mishap, Viktor encouraged him to pursue his dreams. However, it is quite evident that Viktor has been suffering since his childhood, and he has the strongest case for Hextech magic in Arcane.

Heimerdinger

The Professor is the creator of Piltover and was the main protagonist to help Jayce escape but falls out in opinions with both Jayce and Viktor. While the duo believe that Hextech is ready with physical mutations, Heimerdinger thinks that the technology is not ready and needs patient testing.

Caitlyn

#ArcaneWatchParty Caitlyn is on the case. Watch out crime, you will be thwarted. Caitlyn is on the case. Watch out crime, you will be thwarted. #ArcaneWatchParty https://t.co/SeFhoYHRhv

Caitlyn does get a lot of screen time in the second set of releases as she helps Vi escape and the two pursue an investigation of a crime. However, while there are already early hints between her and Vi's chemistry, Arcane and Legends of Runeterra fans will have to wait until November 20, when the next episodes are released.

