How to play with Arcane champions in Legends of Runeterra Path of Champions

Legends of Runeterra, like other games based in the Runeterra universe, provides a wonderful opportunity for fans of Netflix's Arcane to live and thrive in the boots of their favorite champions.

The Arcane web series has been a massive success, although all the episodes are yet to be released. It is the highest-rated show among Netflix originals and has been loved by both gamers and non-gamers alike.

In Legends of Runeterra, champions form the backbone of any deck as the key synergies all involve these champions. While the champions who feature in Arcane can play in any mode by including them in a deck, a new PVE mode in Legends of Runeterra lets the player play, focusing on the regions and lore of the Arcane web series.

Legends of Runeterra Path of Champions and the Arcane champions present in it

What is the Path of Champions?

Legends of Runeterra's latest patch, 2.19.0. introduced an all-new permanent PVE mode titled Path of Champions. The Path of Champions lets all players play in a story filled with quests with their favorite champions from the Piltover and Zaun regions.

Legends of Runeterra players will recruit new allies, add new relics, and upgrade champions with customizations to their liking.

When can players play Path of Champions?

For new players in Legends of Runeterra, the Path of Champions will be automatically activated in the tutorial. For existing players, Path of Champions should already be unlocked, and they can access it from the Labs in Legends of Runeterra.

Is Path of Champions a paid expansion?

Absolutely not! Path of Champions is freely available to all the Legends of Runeterra, and players will not have to spend a dime to try their favorite Arcane champions.

How to play the champions from Arcane?

Three regions are available in Legends of Runeterra Path of Champions mode - Piltover and Zaum, Ionia, and Bilgewater.

Arcane fans will want to start with the Piltover and Zaum regions. The mode begins with Jinx anyway, a pivotal figure in the entire first season so far. Aside from the blue-haired hotshot, all major champions like Vi, Caitlyn, Ekko, and Jayce are present.

Path of Champions will be a great continuation for lovers of the Arcane web series. Legends of Runeterra is an extremely dynamic game, and it is a great exponent of the series itself. However, Path of Champions will be a great filler for those who want to continue the Arcane experience beyond the realm of the series.

