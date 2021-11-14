Is Ekko the leader of the Firelight gang in League of Legends' Arcane?

Act II of League of Legends’ Arcane premiered on November 13, 2021.

Apart from the main characters’ stories, namely Jayce, Vi, Caitlyn and Jinx, it also showed a gang known as the Firelight. The problem is, these people wear masks and therefore, a lot of speculation has started regarding their leader.

pengu @pengulican oh Arcane is just going to destroy us huh oh Arcane is just going to destroy us huh https://t.co/ZkTsKuv65a

The most prominent speculation is the fact that the leader of the Firelight gang is probably Ekko. Arcane, however, does not provide anything concrete apart from bits and pieces of information.

Every hint pointing towards Ekko being the leader of the firelight gang in League of Legends’ Arcane

Act II of Arcane did not have anything substantial over the course of the three episodes. It was mainly focused on building the personalities and relationships of the characters. There was the relationship between Vi and Caitlyn on one side, and Jinx and Silco on the other.

Jayce currently has a complicated relationship with Mel and Viktor, as he is finding it hard to balance his life both as a counselor and a scientist. In terms of mysteries, the only one that Act II leaves behind is the masked leader of the Firelight gang.

Major clues indicating towards Ekko being the leader

Even though there is nothing concrete, in all possibilities, the leader is Ekko. The first significant proof of that is probably the fact that they show all the major characters involved in Arcane in the show’s opening credits.

Arcane @arcaneshow



See you next Saturday for the third and final Act on @Netflix💫 That’s all from Act II of #Arcane See you next Saturday for the third and final Act on @Netflix💫 That’s all from Act II of #ArcaneSee you next Saturday for the third and final Act on @Netflix💫 https://t.co/sSlCdIMAee

The only character missing is Ekko. However, they do show the masked guy. The opening credits mainly converge on the main characters in the story. The show has given a definitive identity to every character featured in the opening credits, barring the masked guy.

Leader of the Firelight gang in the opening credits (Image via League of Legends)

Therefore, it does not make sense that the show will keep the identity of one of the major players in Arcane’s narrative secret for six episodes. If viewers connect the dots, then the only major player left amongst the ones shown is Ekko. This is because, despite having minimal screen appearance, Ekko did feature in the first three episodes.

It showed that he was a young kid in Zaun. However, since the incident in Episode III, he disappeared. Thus, it is weird that Riot Games will show Ekko in Act I and then wholly neglect him in Act II, considering he is one of the most popular League of Legends champions.

Secondly, towards the end of Act II, the masked leader of the Firelight gang steals the Hextech gem from Jinx, Vi and Caitlyn. That gemstone can power any machinery and Ekko drives one known as the Z-drive. In the original lore, Ekko did not steal it.

However, Riot is known to switch things from their original stories to League of Legends.

The Firelight gang steals the Hextech Gem (Image via League of Legends)

Lastly, if League of Legends fans notice carefully, every member of that Firelight gang has the symbol “Z” on their clothes. This resembles the hourglass that Ekko later has on his face. Therefore, the chances are the masked leader is Ekko.

Similarity between the mark on the gang members in Arcane and Ekko's tattoo (Image via League of Legends)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This is still speculation and Arcane will probably clear it in Act III. Despite the chances of this leader being Ekko, there is a possibility that Riot Games will introduce someone completely different. League of Legends fans will have to wait and keep speculating.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha