Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin: Schedule, tournament format and where to watch

Valorant Champions will start off on 1 December 2021, in Berlin, Germany, with the top 16 teams across the globe.
As we move ahead to the final showdown of the year-long Valorant esports event, Valorant Champions Tour, organized by Riot Games, fans are waiting with bated breath.
16 Valorant teams from seven different regions have qualified for the tournament through VCT Circuit Points and Last Chance Qualifiers, including the VCT Stage 3 Berlin Masters winners, Gambit Esports.
Teams, format and full schedule of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin
Competing teams
All 16 teams are seeded into four different groups. Valorant Champions will start with the Group Stage, which will be played in a double-elimination format from 1 December 2021 to 7 December 2021.
The following are the 16 Valorant teams who will compete at the Valorant Champions Berlin 2021:
EMEA - 4 teams
- Acend
- Fnatic
- Gambit Esports
- Team Liquid
North America - 3 teams
- Cloud9 Blue
- Sentinels
- Team Envy
Brazil - 3 teams
- Vivo Keyd
- Furia
- Team Vikings
Korea - 1 team
- Vision Strikers
Japan - 1 team
- Crazy Raccoon
LATAM - 1 team
- KRU Esports
SEA - 3 teams
- X10 Esports
- Team Secret
- Full Sense
From the Group Stage, only two teams will advance to the playoffs from each group. The Champions' Playoffs will take place in a single-elimination bracket. All matches will happen in the best-of-three map series, except the Grand Finals.
Scheduled date and format for matchups
Below is the scheduled date and time for all the matches in the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin.
Day 1 - December 1 (Wednesday)
- 6.00 PDT: Match D1 - Vision Strikers vs Full Sense
- 9.00 PDT: Match C2 - Vikings vs Crazzy Raccon
- 12.00 PDT: Match D2 - Fnatic vs Cloud9 Blue
Day 2 - December 2 (Thursday)
- 6.00 PDT: Match C1 - Gambit Esports vs Team Secret
- 9.00 PDT: Match B1 - KRU Esports vs Team Liquid
- 12.00 PDT: Match B2 - Sentinels vs Furia
Day 3 - December 3 (Friday)
- 6.00 PDT: Match A1 - Acend vs Vivo Keyd
- 9.00 PDT: Match A2 - Team Envy vs X10 Esports
- 12.00 PDT: Match D3 - Winners of D1 vs D2
Day 4 - December 4 (Saturday)
- 6.00 PDT: Match B3 - Winners of B1 vs B2
- 9.00 PDT: Match A3 - Winners of A1 vs A2
- 12.00 PDT: Match C3 - Winners of C1 vs C2
Day 5 - December 5 (Sunday)
- 6.00 PDT: Match C4 - Losers of C1 vs C2
- 9.00 PDT: Match B4 - Losers of B1 vs B2
- 12.00 PDT: Match C4 - Losers of C1 vs C2
Day 6 - December 6 (Monday)
- 6.00 PDT: Match A4 - Losers of A1 vs A2
- 9.00 PDT: Match B5 - Losers of B3 vs Losers of B4
- 12.00 PDT: Match D5 - Loser of D3 vs Winner of D4
Day 7 - December 7 (Tuesday)
- 9.00 PDT: Match C5 - Loser of C3 vs Winner of C4
- 12.00 PDT: Match A5 - Loser of A3 vs Winner A4
Day 8 - December 8 (Wednesday)
- 9:00 PDT: Quarterfinal
Day 9 - December 9 (Thursday)
- 9:00 PDT: Quarterfinal
Day 10 - December 10 (Friday)
- Dark Day
Day 11 - December 11 (Saturday)
- 9:00 PDT: Semifinal
Day 12 - December 12 (Sunday)
- 9:00 PDT: Finals
Where to watch the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin matches?
All matches will be streamed live on the Valorant Champions Tour's official YouTube and Twitch channels in several languages. This time, it will also be broadcast on Trovo.
Players can watch out for their favorite Valorant teams and the Valorant Champions matches live there.