Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin: Schedule, tournament format and where to watch

Valorant Champions will start off on 1 December 2021, in Berlin, Germany, with the top 16 teams across the globe.

As we move ahead to the final showdown of the year-long Valorant esports event, Valorant Champions Tour, organized by Riot Games, fans are waiting with bated breath.

16 Valorant teams from seven different regions have qualified for the tournament through VCT Circuit Points and Last Chance Qualifiers, including the VCT Stage 3 Berlin Masters winners, Gambit Esports.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



Check out the Draw Show and see where your team landed 👇 #VALORANTChampions GROUPS ARE IN!Check out the Draw Show and see where your team landed 👇 #VALORANTChampions GROUPS ARE IN!Check out the Draw Show and see where your team landed 👇 https://t.co/DzgD2P54iN

Teams, format and full schedule of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin

Competing teams

All 16 teams are seeded into four different groups. Valorant Champions will start with the Group Stage, which will be played in a double-elimination format from 1 December 2021 to 7 December 2021.

The following are the 16 Valorant teams who will compete at the Valorant Champions Berlin 2021:

EMEA - 4 teams

Acend

Fnatic

Gambit Esports

Team Liquid

North America - 3 teams

Cloud9 Blue

Sentinels

Team Envy

Brazil - 3 teams

Vivo Keyd

Furia

Team Vikings

Korea - 1 team

Vision Strikers

Japan - 1 team

Crazy Raccoon

LATAM - 1 team

KRU Esports

SEA - 3 teams

X10 Esports

Team Secret

Full Sense

From the Group Stage, only two teams will advance to the playoffs from each group. The Champions' Playoffs will take place in a single-elimination bracket. All matches will happen in the best-of-three map series, except the Grand Finals.

Scheduled date and format for matchups

Below is the scheduled date and time for all the matches in the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin.

Day 1 - December 1 (Wednesday)

6.00 PDT: Match D1 - Vision Strikers vs Full Sense

9.00 PDT: Match C2 - Vikings vs Crazzy Raccon

12.00 PDT: Match D2 - Fnatic vs Cloud9 Blue

Day 2 - December 2 (Thursday)

6.00 PDT: Match C1 - Gambit Esports vs Team Secret

9.00 PDT: Match B1 - KRU Esports vs Team Liquid

12.00 PDT: Match B2 - Sentinels vs Furia

Day 3 - December 3 (Friday)

6.00 PDT: Match A1 - Acend vs Vivo Keyd

9.00 PDT: Match A2 - Team Envy vs X10 Esports

12.00 PDT: Match D3 - Winners of D1 vs D2

Day 4 - December 4 (Saturday)

6.00 PDT: Match B3 - Winners of B1 vs B2

9.00 PDT: Match A3 - Winners of A1 vs A2

12.00 PDT: Match C3 - Winners of C1 vs C2

Day 5 - December 5 (Sunday)

6.00 PDT: Match C4 - Losers of C1 vs C2

9.00 PDT: Match B4 - Losers of B1 vs B2

12.00 PDT: Match C4 - Losers of C1 vs C2

Day 6 - December 6 (Monday)

6.00 PDT: Match A4 - Losers of A1 vs A2

9.00 PDT: Match B5 - Losers of B3 vs Losers of B4

12.00 PDT: Match D5 - Loser of D3 vs Winner of D4

Day 7 - December 7 (Tuesday)

9.00 PDT: Match C5 - Loser of C3 vs Winner of C4

12.00 PDT: Match A5 - Loser of A3 vs Winner A4

Day 8 - December 8 (Wednesday)

9:00 PDT: Quarterfinal

Day 9 - December 9 (Thursday)

9:00 PDT: Quarterfinal

Day 10 - December 10 (Friday)

Dark Day

Day 11 - December 11 (Saturday)

9:00 PDT: Semifinal

Day 12 - December 12 (Sunday)

9:00 PDT: Finals

Where to watch the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin matches?

All matches will be streamed live on the Valorant Champions Tour's official YouTube and Twitch channels in several languages. This time, it will also be broadcast on Trovo.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players can watch out for their favorite Valorant teams and the Valorant Champions matches live there.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul