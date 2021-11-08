Valorant Champions Berlin 2021 top teams tier list

Valorant Champions is all set to start on December 1, 2021, in Berlin, Germany, with 16 teams worldwide.

As we move ahead of the ultimate LAN tournament of Valorant esports this year, these 16 teams and players have already started preparing for the final showdown. Valorant Champions Tour (VCT), a year-long tournament introduced by Riot Games, has reached its last phase to decide the Valorant Champions of 2021.

Below are all the teams that qualified for Valorant Champions:

Gambit Esports

Sentinels

Team Envy

Acend

Fnatic

Team Vikings

Keyd Stars

X10 Esports

Team Secret

KRU Esports

Vision Strikers

Crazy Racoon

Team Liquid

Full Sense

Furia Esports

Cloud 9 Blue

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views on Valorant and is in no way the final list for others.

Valorant Champions Berlin 2021 tier list

Tier list of Valorant Champions Berlin 2021 teams (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tier S

Gambit Esports: Gambit Esports recently won the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin. They outperformed in their first LAN tournament, and every player in the team had great potential, including Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin. The team has grabbed everyone's attention due to their amazing teamplay and playstyle.

Sentinels: Sentinels, the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík winners, couldn't make it to the end of the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin. However, they remain at the top. The team comprises the best players from the scene, including Tyson "TenZ" Ngo and Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan. If the team works on their mistakes, they can come back stronger in the Champions.

Tier A

Vision Strikers: Apart from NA and EU, Korea is one of the top Valorant regions. Vision Strikers have a great team synergy and strong gameplay to destroy any team on a global stage. However, in VCT Masters Berlin, they lost to Gambit Esports. If they come back stronger, they have a high potential to surprise any team.

Team Liquid: After missing out on VCT Masters Berlin, Team Liquid will be back in the tournament. This time, Nabil "Nivera" Benrlitom will also make his Valorant LAN debut, which has been one of the main reasons for the team's win in Last Chance Qualifiers.

Team Envy: Team Envy were the underdogs in the VCT Masters Berlin, but surprised everyone by defeating Sentinels in the playoffs and reaching the finals. If the team keeps the consistency in their performance in the Champions, they can make it till the end.

Fnatic: Fnatic had a downfall in its performance after competing with Sentinels in VCT Masters Reykjavík. However, the team had a long time preparing and practicing for the Valorant Champions compared to other teams. Nevertheless, Fnatic has the best of players from the region. It will be interesting to see how they make their return to Valorant LAN again.

Cloud9 Blue: Cloud9 Blue qualified to the Valorant Tournament after winning the NA Last Chance Qualifiers, which many fans didn't expect to happen. They are coming to the Champions as a darkhorse, as the team has recently surprised everyone with their performances. Cloud9 will make their Valorant LAN debut. Thus, if they keep up with their strong performance in the tournament, they can make it to the top.

Acend: Acend is a strong team from the EU, but in the VCT Masters Berlin, they fell to 100 Thieves, who made a huge comeback in the end. The team recently surprised everyone by defeating Gambit Esports in the Red Bull Home Ground 2 Valorant tournament, proving their potential to dominate the scene.

Tier B

Crazy Racoon: The Japanese Valorant team has been to the LANs before in the VCT Masters Reykjavík and Berlin. However, their team has not made much of a mark on the international esports scene. Yet their playstyle has grabbed the attention of many fans.

Vivo Keyd: Olavo "heat" Marcelo's insane Jett plays have impressed many fans at the VCT Masters Berlin. However, the team failed to make it out of the group stage. It will be interesting to see the team perform again and the changes they bring to the Valorant Champions.

KRU Esports: KRU Esports, the Valorant roster from LATAM, has also been a strong team, but compared to the other regions' teams like EU, NA, and Korea, they didn't perform well in both the VCT Masters Reykjavík and Berlin. Nevertheless, the team has a lot of potential to prove their worth in the Champions.

Team Secret: Bren Esports, who couldn't make it to Berlin due to travel issues, missed out on their first LAN. After that, the roster was signed by Team Secret, and now they will make their LAN debut directly in the Champions. It will be intriguing to watch Team Secret for the first time on LAN.

Tier C

Team Vikings: The Brazilian Valorant team will be back on the LAN, but the roster has not surprised anyone much with their performance. After falling to Sentinels in the VCT Masters Reykjavík, they didn't have much international presence. Yet, the team can come out as underdogs in the tournament if they perform well.

FURIA Esports: The South Asia Last Chance qualifiers will make their LAN debut in the tournament. Considering the team is new on the international stage, they have a lot to show to the fans to prove themselves.

FULL SENSE: The APAC Last Chance Qualifiers are currently one of the top teams in the region who defeat some top teams like NUTURN Gaming. However, as their first LAN debut, it will be interesting to see what they bring to the Champions.

Tier D

ALSO READ Article Continues below

X10 Esports: After VCT Masters Reykjavík, X10 Esports, the Valorant team from Thailand, didn't make it to the Masters Berlin. In fact, they need up 7th in Reykjavík and didn't make much impact in the tournament. Thus, they remain one of the underdogs in the tournament.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar