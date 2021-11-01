All teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2021

With the end of the Last Chance Qualifiers, the Valorant Champions Tour has officially entered its final stage. After the year-long tournament series consisting of multiple teams from the seven Circuit Point regions and three non-Circuit Point tournaments, the best sides have emerged.

The Valorant Champions Tour consisted of three distinct stages, each consisting of three regional Challengers, capped off with a Masters. While the Stage 1 Masters were regional, the Stage 2 and Stage 3 Masters consisted of the top teams from each region and took place at Reykjavik, Iceland, and Berlin, Germany, respectively.

Each team earned Circuit Points based upon their performance and moved up or down in the regional Circuit Point Table.

Qualified sides for Valorant Champions 2021

Masters Berlin

Gambit Esports - Winner

Circuit Point

Sentinels - NA Circuit Points #1

- NA Circuit Points #1 Team Envy - NA Circuit Points #2

- NA Circuit Points #2 Acend - EMEA Circuit Points #1

- EMEA Circuit Points #1 Fnatic - EMEA Circuit Points #2

- EMEA Circuit Points #2 Team Vikings - BR Circuit Points #1

- BR Circuit Points #1 Keyd Stars - BR Circuit Points #2

- BR Circuit Points #2 X10 Esports - SEA Circuit Points #1

- SEA Circuit Points #1 Team Secret - SEA Circuit Points #2

- SEA Circuit Points #2 KRU Esports - LATAM Circuit Point #1

- LATAM Circuit Point #1 Vision Strikers - KR Circuit Point #1

- KR Circuit Point #1 Crazy Racoon - JP Circuit Point #1

Last Chance Qualifier

Team Liquid - EMEA LCQ

- EMEA LCQ Full Sense - APAC LCQ

- APAC LCQ Furia Esports - SA LCQ

- SA LCQ Cloud 9 Blue - NA LCQ

Valorant Champions 2021 explained

The Valorant Champions 2021 is the result of the year-long, world-spanning Valorant Champions Tour. Sixteen teams from across the world, the best of each region, will face off in December in Berlin for the title of Valorant champions.

The seven Circuit Point regions are:

North America (NA) Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) South East Asia (SEA) Brazil (BR) Latin America (LATAM) Korea (KR) Japan (JP)

The Valorant Champions 2021 brings together the top teams from each region, along with the winners of the Masters Berlin and the Last Chance Qualifiers.

Riot Games also opened up the opportunity for teams from three non-Circuit Point regions to participate and qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier. This was through the Valorant Oceania Tour (Australia and Oceania), Valorant Strike Arabia (Middle-East), and Valorant Conquerors Championship (India and South Asia).

The Valorant Champions 2021 is set for this December in Berlin, Germany, where the best of the best will face off to claim the title of Valorant champion.

