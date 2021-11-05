“We are one of the teams capable of winning Valorant Champions”: Fnatic’s Martin “Magnum” Peňkov

Fnatic is one of the most prominent Valorant esports teams globally who will compete in the Red Bull Home Ground 2 tournament against 16 EMEA teams.

The Red Bull Home Ground 2 tournament has set up a massive prize pool of 60,000 EUR for the winner. As the tournament kicked off on November 4, 2021, Fnatic won the group stage, qualifying for the playoffs. They will now face Team Liquid on November 5.

Fnatic, who made it to the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík finals against Sentinels, had a downfall in their performance later in Stage 3. The team couldn’t make it to the Masters Berlin. However, qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021 through VCT circuit points.

Martin “Magnum” Peňkov joined the roster in April 2021 and he has been a valuable player to the team. He recently had his contract extended until 2024, on August 6, with Fnatic. Magnum is best for his controller and sentinel plays.

Fnatic’s Magnum opens up about team ahead of Valorant Champions 2021

At the Red Bull Home Ground 2 press conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Pratiti Dhang asked Magnum:

Q. After playing the Masters Reykjavík final against Sentinels, Fnatic missed out on Masters Berlin. However, the team has shown both sides of the spectrum. Do you believe Fnatic are the dark horses in the Valorant Champions?

Magnum said:

“I would say that missing out is better as we took it as an advantage that we had time to practice more than the other teams. I wouldn't say that we are like the dark horse. I would say that we are one of the teams which are capable of winning it since we worked so hard and we are just ready to prove it right.”

There are a few more weeks left for the Valorant Champions to start and teams are in full practice mode. Fnatic will again make a comeback on the international stage after missing out on the VCT Masters Berlin. It will be interesting to see how the team performs in the Champions.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, the team will compete in the Red Bull Home Ground 2 against the other EMEA teams. Fans can watch the tournament streamed live on Red Bull’s Twitch and YouTube channels, starting at noon GMT every day.

Edited by Srijan Sen