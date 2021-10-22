Fnatic Boaster to record VoD review of Global Esports' match from Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier

Jake "Boaster" Howlett of Fnatic is set to record a video on demand (VoD) review of Global Esports' matches from the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier. The British Valorant star announced the same through his Twitter handle yesterday.

Boaster is also searching for someone who can do subtitles for him. Interestingly, Global Esports' Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar and Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani responded to Boaster.

FNATIC Boaster @OfficialBoaster Planning to record a @GlobalEsportsIn VoD review today. I need someone to do subtitles for me and you will be paid! My next question is, will Hindi be enough? #GetYourBoastees Planning to record a @GlobalEsportsIn VoD review today. I need someone to do subtitles for me and you will be paid! My next question is, will Hindi be enough?#GetYourBoastees

Bhavin Kotwani @GE_HellrangeR @OfficialBoaster @GlobalEsportsIn Damn, let's get to learning. Can you do the Ascent vs Damwon or the Split map vs F4q ❤️ @OfficialBoaster @GlobalEsportsIn Damn, let's get to learning. Can you do the Ascent vs Damwon or the Split map vs F4q ❤️

Fnatic Boaster appreciated Global Esports' performances at Valorant Champions Tour APAC LCQ

Global Esports defeated Korea's Damwon Gaming to kick start their campaign. The team also caught the eye of many worldwide, including some big names like Boaster and Oscar "Mixwell" Colocho.

However, they lost in their other two games to Singapore's Paper Rex and Korea's F4Q after close fights and were eliminated from the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers.

However, after almost a week of Global Esports' elimination, Fnatic Boaster will do a VoD review of their match from the APAC LCQ. He is also trying to find someone who can translate in Hindi for him.

SK Rossi and Hellranger were quick to respond to Boaster's tweet. As per the latter's request, Boaster will review Global Esports' match against Damwon Gaming on the Ascent map.

Global Esports was the only representative from the South Asian region in the recently concluded Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier. The Indian side qualified for the event after winning the Valorant Conquerors Championship by beating Velocity Gaming in the Grand Finals.

Also Read

The South Asian region has always been seemingly neglected by Riot in various official events. Teams from here have been waiting for a chance to prove themselves on the world stage.

Global Esports was the first Valorant side to get the opportunity, and they utilized that chance excellently.

Edited by Ravi Iyer