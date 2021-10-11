“India looking good”: Valorant star G2 m1xwell congratulates Global Esports on their APAC LCQ day 1 victory

The Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier is underway and Indian team Global Esports managed to cause a major upset, defeating one of the biggest Korean teams, DAMWON Gaming KIA.

This sends DAMWON Gaming KIA to the lower bracket, pitting them against the loser of the match that will take place between FULL SENSE vs REJECT.

G2 Esports is one of the most successful European teams in the Valorant landscape. Captain of G2 Esports, G2 m1xwell extended his congratulations to the Indian outift. Unsurprisingly, Global Esports fans are ecstatic for the team as they receive recognition from a player of that caliber.

G2 m1xwell congratulates Global Esports on winning the first round of Valorant Champions Tour APAC LCQ

Global Esports, the best South Asian team, won the first round of the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier. Valorant fans across the globe tuned in knowing that the DAMWON Gaming KIA were the favorites to clinch this game. But Global Esports registered a 2-1 win against DAMWON Gaming KIA, causing a major upset.

Global Esports fans were given another reason to be elated as the captain of G2 Esports congratulated the team on their victory. India is slowly making its mark in the international esports scene, and receiving plaudits from a player like G2 m1xwell is a sign of that progress.

Indian fans have taken to social media to thank G2 m1xwell for his appreciation and recognition. This would definitely serve as motivation for those pursuing their dreams of entering the esports landscape.

However, G2 m1xwell's applause was merited as the Indian side put on a stellar performance. Their aggressive style of play completely caught the South Korean juggernauts off-guard.

Global Esports took the lead in Map 1 with a 13-8 scoreline. DAMWON Gaming KIA responded by winning the second round with a scoreline of 13-7. Refusing to let go, Global Esports delivered a dominating performance, clinching Map 3 with a scoreline of 13-5.

Valorant pro players Ganesh “SK Rossi” Gangadhar and Abhirup “Golu” Chowdhury were the major contributors towards their victory. Furthermore, SK Rossi was dubbed MVP of this exhilarating series. The team displayed tremendous skill and tenacity which caught G2 Esports captain, m1xwell’s attention. His appreciation for Global Esports' efforts and drive elicited widespread delight.

