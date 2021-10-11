Global Esports beats South Korean Valorant team DAMWON Gaming in VCT APAC LCQ Day 1: Brackets, standings and road to final

India's Global Esports stuns South Korean Valorant powerhouse DAMWON Gaming in Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier Day 1.

Global Esports kick starts their journey in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier with a comprehensive win against their Korean opposition by a 2-1 margin in the best-of-three series and qualified for the upper-bracket quarterfinal.

Global Esports qualified for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier after becoming the champions of the Valorant Conquerors Championship. Whereas Damwon Gaming KIA secured their slot in the event as the third seed from Korea.

A breakdown of Global Esports vs. Damwon Gaming

Global Esports bagged the series with a 2-1 scoreline. The Indian side won the first map on Haven with a 13-8 scoreline. Damwon Gaming KIA responded back in the second map on Ascent and equalized the series with a 13-7 scoreline. However, Global Esports secured a dominating victory on the final map on Split and won the series with a 13-5 scoreline.

Global Esports stunned their Korean rivals with their highly aggressive playstyle. From the start of the series, Global Esports was trying to surprise their opponent with their aggressive gameplay. Damwon Gaming KIA failed to predict what Global Esports was trying to do and lost the game.

Ganesh "SK Rossi" Gangadhar, Abhirup "Golu" Choudhury (Lightningfast) were at the top of their game today with SK Rossi rounding out the series as its MVP.

It was a great start for the South Asian champions in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. However, it is just the start and there are significant opponents awaiting them in the upcoming stages.

Global Esports upcoming matches, Brackets, schedule and more

Here are the details of the Global Esports' upcoming journey in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

Brackets:

With today's win, Global Esports qualified for the upper-bracket quarterfinals. They will now face South-East Asia's Paper Rex on October 12, 2021 in the quarterfinals.

The bracket as it stands at the time of writing

APAC Last Chance Qualifier follows a double-elimination format. If Global Esports lose any of their matches they will get a chance to try their luck in the lower-bracket. If they lose in the lower-bracket however, they will be eliminated.

Livestream:

Every VCT APAC LCQ match will be simultaneously cast live on the Valorant Champions Tour Youtube and Twitch channels.

Edited by Danyal Arabi