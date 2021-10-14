Global Esports loses Triple OT thriller to Korea's F4Q, wins Indian hearts with stellar Valorant LCQ run

Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier will give one team from the APAC region a wildcard entry to the Valorant Champions. The tournament started off on October 11, 2021 with ten of the strongest professional teams from Korea, SEA, Japan, and India.

The qualifying tournament has been running for four days and has already resulted in the elimination of four teams, Global Esports being one of them. The team may have missed out on a spot in Valorant Champions; however, it has certainly won the hearts of many fans.

Global Esports leaves the Valorant Champions Tour: APAC LCQ after a heartbreaking defeat

The match between Global Esports and F4Q has been in favor of the VCC winner initially. Global Esports took its first lead in the best-of-three maps after winning Haven with a score of 13-10. However, that lead didn’t last long as F4Q took the second map win on Global Esports’ chosen map Bind, with a score of 13-9.

Now the overall map score was 1-1, and the team winning the third map would advance in the tournament while the losing team would exit. Split was the third and last map for both teams to secure a win on and continue their journey in the Valorant APAC LCQ.

The match seemed to be entirely in the favor of the Indian professional team Global Esports when it reached the match point with a score of 12-10. However, a huge turn of events happened as F4Q managed to take it to the first overtime with a score of 12-12.

The encounter between the two continued to the third overtime with a score of 14-14 on both sides. This marked the doom of Global Esports as F4Q took the win against Global Esports with a score of 16-14.

Global Esport’s loss in the Lower Bracket Round 2 shook fans of Valorant esports and has received countless reactions from individuals all over the world.

Bleh @OfficialBleh Good showing overall from @GlobalEsportsIn Took down @DWGKIA and managed to take F4Q the distance losing in 3ple OT on the 3rd map. Could have easily been them winning and meeting Nuturn. They should be proud of what they've achieved. And hey more slots for South Asia? #VCT Good showing overall from @GlobalEsportsIn Took down @DWGKIA and managed to take F4Q the distance losing in 3ple OT on the 3rd map. Could have easily been them winning and meeting Nuturn. They should be proud of what they've achieved. And hey more slots for South Asia? #VCT

Josh Abastado @shinobi_fps And with that, we're out of the LCQ. It was a great experience working with @GlobalEsportsIn . They showed tremendous growth over the course of these two weeks and I can't praise them enough for their hard work and dedication. Best of luck to all of the remaining teams. 🙂 And with that, we're out of the LCQ. It was a great experience working with @GlobalEsportsIn. They showed tremendous growth over the course of these two weeks and I can't praise them enough for their hard work and dedication. Best of luck to all of the remaining teams. 🙂

Martlet1x @martletxx @FNS @GlobalEsportsIn WE DIDNT WIN THE GAME BUT WE DEFINETLY WON HEARTS @FNS @GlobalEsportsIn WE DIDNT WIN THE GAME BUT WE DEFINETLY WON HEARTS

Nikhil 'Sieh' Bhansali @siehcasts @shinobi_fps @GlobalEsportsIn It was an absolute pleasure getting the opportunity to work under you!Hope I get to see you sometime in the future in NA haha @shinobi_fps @GlobalEsportsIn It was an absolute pleasure getting the opportunity to work under you!Hope I get to see you sometime in the future in NA haha

Samprit Dash @DashSamprit @shinobi_fps @GlobalEsportsIn Thank you shinobi for helping our boys out here... They surely are out this time, but the next year they will return way stronger and you can also help them the next year. #GEFIGHTING @shinobi_fps @GlobalEsportsIn Thank you shinobi for helping our boys out here... They surely are out this time, but the next year they will return way stronger and you can also help them the next year. #GEFIGHTING

Even after facing a heartbreaking defeat, Global Esports received enormous support to keep hustling and come back stronger.

