"He's sleeping on my screen": Metaphor reacts hilariously to a Call of Duty: Vanguard glitch

Luke "Metaphor" Canning found a really insane glitch in the popular first-person shooter game Call of Duty: Vanguard.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Metaphor was playing the new Call of Duty title Call of Duty: Vanguard when he encountered a weird glitch in the game. The glitch was so sudden and unexpected that Metaphor lost his bearings and started laughing immediately upon coming across the problem.

This weird Call of Duty: Vanguard glitch sent popular streamer Metaphor into hysterics

Metaphor was recently streaming the new Call of Duty edition that was released in September 2021 - Call of Duty: Vanguard. The game has just been released by Activision and is being played by many well-known streamers.

Metaphor, who went multiple rounds into the game, encountered a glitch that caught him off-guard. The incident took place immediately after he had just respawned from a death. After respawning, he tried to get some kills and effectively managed to do it.

Metaphor had just managed to one-shot an enemy player. He used his scope to get the kill which meant that the screen was zoomed in a bit. To the left of his screen was a face. It was his team player Daniel's character that had just died. After he gets the kill, Metaphor celebrates it when suddenly the eyes on the face open up.

Metaphor, who wasn't expecting the dead character to make any sudden movements, is taken aback and starts laughing. In a matter of a few seconds, he loses it completely and goes into a laughing fit. Not only was the glitch funny, but it was perfectly timed to catch Metaphor off-guard.

Metaphor has become known as one of the most popular Call of Duty streamers in recent times on Twitch. The streamer started his career playing Call of Duty: Black Ops back in 2011 and posted those videos to his YouTube channel. He then made his way to Twitch in 2015, where he started playing League of Legends for a long time. In 2020, however, Metaphor returned to the franchise that saw his claim to fame and started streaming Call of Duty content again.

The well-timed fail naturally made its way to the Livestream Fails Reddit page, where those who missed the stream got a chance to enjoy this gem of a clip, with some even hailing it as the clip of the year.

Other fans were more engaged in discussing the game itself and the issues in it.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Discussions from fans seemed to indicate there are glaring issues with most AAA games that have been released recently, with many moving towards indie games.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by R. Elahi