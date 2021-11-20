"The baby is also racist": Fuslie reacts to Michael's trolley problem with a hilarious twist

Leslie "Fuslie" Fu was sent into a hilarious fit as she watched Michael Reeves present his modified trolley problem to Jodi "QuarterJade".

During one of her recent livestreams on Twitch, the American streamer Fuslie was doing a "Just Chatting" stream. On the stream, she watched a hilarious interview between OfflineTV's Michael Reeves and QuarterJade unfold. The interview showed Michael asking QuarterJade about the infamous trolley problem. However, Michael's version of it had a funny twist.

OfflineTV's new video sends streamer Fuslie into a laughing fit

Fuslie was watching the new video published on the OfflineTV YouTube channel when she suddenly found herself laughing uncontrollably at Michael's entertaining interview with QuarterJade.

The interview showed Michael asking QuarterJade the trolley question. The trolley question, however, had layers to it. It turned out it was not as straightforward as the old school one. Michael first asks QuarterJade to choose between either a baby on the track or three people on the other track. QuarterJade was quick to reply that she would save the three people.

Michael's question did not stop there, however. He repeated the question, but this time told Jodie that the three people on the track were "racist". QuarterJade replied saying:

I'd run over the three people. But then who is taking care of the baby?

If that in itself wasn't enough, Michael comes back with another really funny plot twist. This time he adds that both the baby on one track and the three people are all "racists". When Michael asked Jodie what she would do in that situation, she replied:

"The three people first. Then loop it back around and go for the baby.

Hearing the whole exchange, Fuslie couldn't help but laugh out loud, holding her head in her hands as she enjoyed the video.

The interview was just a tiny portion of a thirteen-minute YouTube video uploaded to the OfflineTV YouTube channel. The video is an entertaining comedy-sketch consisting of all the OfflineTV members, including Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Lily "LilyPichu" Ki, Michael Reeves, Jeremy "DisguisedToast" Wang, and William "Scarra" Li.

The video on the OfflineTV channel was made to serve as an announcement for the new members joining the famous online group. The new members announced in the video were John "Masayoshi", Sydney "Sydeon" and Jodi "QuarterJade".

The clip of Fuslie reacting to Michael's interview with Jodie soon hit the LivestreamFail Reddit page, and fans got to have their say on it.

One fan noted how he enjoyed Michael's funny alteration to the old trolley problem.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar