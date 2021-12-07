"At least 25 NFTs": LilyPichu’s attempt to show off her masterpiece to Michael Reeves ends in calamity

Lily "LilyPichu" Ki unveiled her new masterpiece to boyfriend Michael Reeves, and what came next was a hilarious series of events.

During a recent livestream on her Twitch channel, LilyPichu was streaming "Art" while painting a picture. She then called her boyfriend to show him her work. However, things didn't go as well from there onwards, as she accidentally dropped the canvas with the art on it, resulting in a few moments of chaos.

LilyPichu drops her new piece of artwork that she planned on selling as an NFT

LilyPichu was recently streaming on her Twitch channel. She decided to make some art on the stream. She titled the stream "Midnight Painting Feelings" and was hanging out with her boyfriend and fellow OfflineTV member Miyoung "Kkatamina" Kim.

The stream started out with LilyPichu and Michael debating about colors before she started painting on the canvas. As she painted, she also took suggestions from people watching her and commenting in chat. Her first painting was a blue sky with a few flowers that she did during the first hour of her livestream.

Then came the masterpiece in question. LilyPichu and Kkatamina worked hand-in-hand to create the artwork, with the latter contributing to the first few strokes of the subject in the painting.

Some viewers in the streamer's chat started discussing what her painting could be about. One viewer pointed out that the artist's work looked a lot like Bulbasaur! Another said it looked like a new logo for the popular online game Among Us.

After working on the artwork for a long time, LilyPichu finally seemed satisfied with her work and brought Michael back. While showing Michael the art piece, she jokingly told him:

"I'm planning on selling this for at least 25 NFTs"

What later transpired had everyone watching, in stitches as LilyPichu tried to grab the canvas. She accidentally dropped the canvas while trying to rotate the stand to show Michael the piece. As soon as the canvas fell, she let out a loud scream, as chaos ensued in the room.

Kkatamina, who was watching on, exclaimed how the artwork was ruined. Michael, on the other hand, tried to console LilyPichu. He told her:

"No wait... it's perfect. It's so much more meaningful. It means so much more..."

A clip of the incident hit the LivestreamFails subreddit as usual. Fans who missed the stream can now watch one of their favorite streamers shriek at the thought of her masterpiece being destroyed.

