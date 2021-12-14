"I was wrong": Nate Hill apologizes for accusing xQc of sending hate-brigades to his stream

Nate Hill has apologized to Felix "xQc" Lengyel after accusing him of sending viewers to his stream to spread hate.

During his recent livestream on Twitch, streamer Nate Hill publicly apologized for accusing Canadian streamer xQc of having his channel spammed with hate raids. As per his words, he had made the generalization based on the previous encounters with xQc's fan-base that he had gone through.

Nate also mentioned that he didn't think the issue was too big, and that his comments had been taken out of proportion.

Nate Hill apologizes for accusing xQc of encouraging hate raids after facing a severe backlash online

Nate Hill has apologized for his recent statements regarding xQc and his Twitch community. The streamer saw a ton of online backlash after he came out and accused xQc of sending his army of "losers" to spam his chat with hatred.

After Nate Hill came out with his comments, people on Reddit found evidence against his claims. It resulted in a heavy backlash towards the streamer, shich wasn't comprised of only Reddit users, but fellow streamers coming out in support of xQc as well.

Especially Pokimane "Imane" Anys, who spoke out about Nate Hill's comments. She made it clear that she wasn't pleased with the way he had generalized everyone in xQc's community because of a few spamming insults. She said that there are "bad apples" everywhere.

Nate Hill admitted that he was wrong and then presented his reasons for making those statements. He told his audience that he made the remarks based on his impressions from the limited interaction he had with xQc and his community. He told his viewers:

"The only thing is.. the only encounters that I've had with this dude, both ended in hate raids and DMs saying.. you know f***ed up s**t."

He further added:

"So I was like, if that's my only impression of this dude's community and thos like.. yeah... I had some reason to think that he might've said something."

Nate Hill was quick to admit that he was in the wrong for the way he made those statements. He argued that he tried to do the necessary research before saying something controversial like that but xQc's VODs from the event were deleted.

He apologized further by saying:

"I was wrong to say that he sent his army.

The streamer also said that he didn't mean what he had said and accused people online of making a mountain out of a mole hill. He told his community:

"I never even meant that. I just kinda, like I said.. said it like a f***ing id**t. It's not a huge deal. People have blown it out of proportion."

A clip of his apology was uploaded to LivestreamFails subreddit. Users of Reddit had comments, like the ones above, to say about Nate Hill's apology.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan