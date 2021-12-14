"Scum human beings": NateHill drags xQc for alleged hate-brigading, LSF users prove otherwise

Nate Hill has publicly called out Felix "xQc" Lengyel for allegedly sending in a mass of viewers to spam his Twitch chat with insults.

Hill was one of the streamers at this year's The Game Awards that was specially promoted by the show. He claimed that after his appearance, xQc sent his "army" to harass the streamer.

However, the tides have turned as Hill is currently being called out by Redditors who have supposedly found evidence proving otherwise.

NateHill calls xQc a "f***ing dweeb," berates him for alleged hate-brigading

During his recent live stream, Nate Hill had some frustration to let out after his appearance at the 2021 The Game Awards.

Claiming that he was harassed by viewers of Felix "xQc" Lengyel, Hill went on a rant detailing what fans of xQc allegedly did and berated the streamer for enabling such behavior.

Nate Hill first began by explaining the background for the promotions that he had partaken in:

"So, like, I was doing a sponsored stream for Verizon and they had me do interstitials which is videos promoting the sponsored stream and The Game Awards and all that good stuff and Verizon. "

"First of all I didn't even know they were going to put them in the actual show, I thought they were going to put them on, like, Instagram or something. But, multiple times, they would play throughout the stream which- they paid money to do that, obviously. They paid me money to be there to do that, obviously."

Prior to the start of the clip, Hill specified that he enjoyed the event but did not enjoy the "hate-raids" from xQc, the person he is referring to in the following quote, a continuation of the previous one.

"So, his response was send his army of 100,000 loser f***ing scum human beings over to my stream mid- while I'm working- and just f***ing spam 'hate you' and 'f***ing kill yourself' and stuff like that."

"I was like, dude- I just had to keep smiling and pretend it's not happening when I really just wanted to punch the guy in the f***ing nose. He's such a little dweeb, dude."

Hill continued to drag xQc, saying the following:

"F***ing dweeb. Oh man, I hate the guy. 'Why would he do that?' Cause he's a loser. He's a loser. It really ticked me off. I've never done anything to him except I, like, s*** on him in one tournament. Yeah, he's just a loser."

Upon coming across the accusations put forward, users of Livestream Fails hunted for proof. Instead, they returned with several clips showing xQc's complete lack of facial or verbal reaction to Hill's interstitials, a complete contradiction to the claims that Hill made.

The "interstitials" that Hill referred to were indeed criticized by many Twitch streamers, including Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell.

Cassell specifically called out the event for being "disrespectful" for advertising a select few streamers despite having invited him and others to come stream it. However, these criticisms came out after the event had already ended.

Thomas "Sykkuno" and Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris also expressed their disappointment at the event, with the former stating that it felt like "several hours of forced ads with a few awards mixed in."

Edited by Yasho Amonkar