"I don't even want to call it The Game Awards": Sykkuno explains why he can't take TGA 2021 seriously

The Game Awards 2021 took place recently, but many streamers like Sykkuno were left unimpressed with the ceremony. During a recent livestream, Sykkuno spoke about his feelings about The Game Awards this year, observing that it should have been called The Ads Awards due to the number of times they mentioned their sponsors.

"I heard it at The Game Awards, and by at The Game Awards, I mean the several hours of ads with a few awards thrown in."

Though the streamer laughed it off, he was clear about his frustration about the number of ads they had to go through during the three hour long event.

Sykkuno annoyed by the number of ads in The Game Awards 2021

Sykkuno explained that he understood that an event as grand as The Game Awards would have a lot of sponsors whom they have to thank. However, if 90 per cent of the event is just ads, it will not be as entertaining for viewers, and may even lead to them getting annoyed.

"I don't even want to call it The Game Awards. I'm just gonna call it the several hours of forced ads with a few awards mixed in."

He explained that he also has sponsors at times, since it makes things easier. However, if most of his streams were only plugging the sponsors, they would not be fun to watch. He makes sure that is not what the main part of his livestreams are, which is exactly what went wrong with The Game Awards 2021, according to Sykkuno.

"I'm not even roasting it, I'm literally just saying what it is."

Sykkuno was not the only streamer who was unimpressed with The Game Awards this year. In a livestream earlier this week, Sodapoppin also expressed his displeasure with the same, claiming that it was a waste of three hours of his time that he would not be getting back.

