“Biggest waste of my 3 hours”: Sodapoppin provides his honest opinion of The Game Awards 2021

Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris was unhappy with this year’s The Game Awards presentation and ensured his audience received the message.

Saying it “f***ing sucked,” the Twitch streamer felt it was a waste of his time and went on an almost minute-long rant, “trash-talking” the show. He comically cut himself off after a certain point and ended the stream on an exaggeratedly sour note.

Sodapoppin slams table after ranting about The Game Awards 2021

During this year’s The Game Awards, Sodapoppin sat down with his viewers to watch the entire show on his Twitch livestream. The show, which lasted for around three hours, was a mix of teasers and reveals for new-and-upcoming games, sequels to games, and presenting awards.

He was initially ready to end his stream with a simple “peace out” to his viewers but made sure to let his final thoughts on the show be known right before leaving:

“Listen, The Game Awards, that shit f***ing sucked. That was the biggest waste of my three hours. I want my three hours back. I thought it was only going to be two hours.”

Aside from the seemingly never-ending length of the show, Sodapoppin was upset with the games announced/teased:

“I f***ing hate 90% of the s*** that went on the screen. I don’t care about any of it. C B f***ing A, all of it. Uh, I f***ing do not care about f***ing half of your f***ing trailers, they were trash. All your game choices were trash, and the games were trash in general, like what the f***. F***ing guilting me with...”

Sodapoppin sounded as if he wanted to continue but decided to conclude then and there before it went on for any longer.

“Okay. I’m, anyways, I’m out. Yeah, no.”

Also Read Article Continues below

However, right before turning the stream off, he slammed the table several times out of “frustration”. When ending the stream, Sodapoppin had been live for a little under nine hours, out of which three were him watching The Game Awards.

Edited by Ravi Iyer