"Cheapening the experience": CohhCarnage unhappy with TGA advertising other streamers mid-show

Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell slammed The Game Awards 2021, stating that he felt "disrespected" by the show this year owing to the way it was handled.

The streamer complained about the show advertising other creators throughout the course of its run. This was despite having invited CohhCarnage and several other streamers to livestream it without being DMCA'ed by their copyright system.

Viewers divided on CohhCarnage's take on The Game Awards

The Game Awards 2021 was a three-hour long show, featuring a wide variety of award presentations and game trailer reveals. Suffice to say, it generated a ton of hype and excitement throughout its proceedings.

However, Twitch streamer Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell allegedly felt otherwise, expressing that he was disappointed with the way the livestream for the awards show was carried out.

He recapped the events and news relating to the show on his recent stream, presenting his thoughts along the way:

"I have to say that it was incredibly disheartening and felt relatively disrespectful to be invited to watch a show on my Twitch channel and then have multiple times- have advertisements taking up the show of the show basically asking my audience to go watch another Twitch stream. I felt like that was cheapening the experience and I felt like.. that was kind of disrespectful to what I'm doing and kind of, trying to help him do his thing.

For those who were unable to watch the show or needed a refresher on how other streamers were promoted, CohhCarnage narrated an example:

"So last night, four to five times, basically at random parts in the show, a streamer would pop up and say, 'Hey, I'm watching the show right now, you should come watch me on this stream!'"

Many felt that CohhCarnage was showing "entitlement" for not wanting other streamers to be advertised while he was watching the show.

Others hit back, claiming that the show had allegedly given him and others permission to stream it, saving them from DMCA strikes and turning it into a "co-streaming" event.

Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris openly voiced his displeasure with the show as well, but for entirely different reasons.

Also Read Article Continues below

He expressed gripes with the alleged lack of substance with the game teasers and reveals. Furthermore, the streamer claimed that he hated "90% of the s*** that went on the screen."

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul