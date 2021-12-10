"F**k the Oscars": It Takes Two developer’s acceptance speech at The Game Awards 2021 is one for the history books

Josef Fares' speech after winning "Game of the Year" for his studio's hit title It Takes Two has taken the internet by storm.

The developer and studio head delivered a heart-warming speech filled with gratitude and love for his co-workers and all those who helped work on It Takes Two, but not before a "shout-out" to the Oscars and a throwback to his The Game Awards 2017 speech.

Josef Fares @josef_fares Really crazy to win the game of the year at the @thegameawards me and the team are super happy❤️❤️❤️. Really crazy to win the game of the year at the @thegameawards me and the team are super happy❤️❤️❤️.

It Takes Two studio head hilariously delivers award acceptance speech for Game of the Year

This year's The Game Awards was quite the eventful show, with a ton of new-and-upcoming games being teased, along with fan-favorites making a return to different platforms.

Josef Fares stole the award acceptance portion of the show, however, with his hilariously iconic speech after winning 'Game of the Year' for It Takes Two.

After It Takes Two was announced, Josef ran on to the stage, pumped up on adrenaline from the phenomenal win:

"It's so unreal this thing. I was up on that stage in 2017 saying 'F**k the Oscar' and now actually in a way the Oscars got f**ked because The Game Awards is getting way better."

The 2017 throw-back drew cheers and claps from the crowd. Fares continued with his speech:

"I'm going to be extremely fast. I'm going to thank my beautiful team for a fantastic- well obviously, without them, I can't do anything. Also, I want to say, I want to give this award to my daughter Mio and my soon-to-come-daughter Zoey. It's so nice to have children, I'm surprised how much you love them. If you don't have children, go get them, I mean it's the best thing that could happen."

A chorus of laughter sprung from the audience at this hilarious statement and Fares quickly wrapped up his speech afterwards:

"Thank you again, I'm really- I'm shaking, look at me man, this is like a big big moment for me- and Neal, you're a big inspiration. Thank you! Thank you!"

In 2017, Josef Fares went off on a tangent when promoting his (at the time) new game, A Way Out.

After being greenlit to openly swear by the host of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley, Josef Fares began showing his middle finger to the camera and screaming "f*** the Oscars" into his microphone, before collecting himself.

Also Read Article Continues below

Not only did Fares make a reference to it during his speech this year, but he also included an easter egg related to it in It Takes Two.

Edited by Siddharth Satish