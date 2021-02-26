Fortnite Pro "Nate Hill" ends stream abruptly after being swatted

In yet another shocking event, Fortnite pro Nathan Anthony Hill, popularly known as Nate Hill, had to end his stream abruptly after being swatted. Yesterday, the FaZe Clan member was streaming Fortnite and rocking the Midas skin when the dramatic event unfolded in front of everyone.

Nate Hill had to end his stream because the police were knocking at his door. Someone informed the streamer about the cops and gave him a slight heads up about a possible swatting.

Fortnite pro Nate Hill gets swatted.

Swatting is the name given to the act of making a hoax call to the police about a possible emergency. Doing so is sure to bring a large number of armed police officers to the identified location.

Nate Hill was visibly displeased with this harassment. Not only did he have to end his Fortnite stream, but he also had to convince the police that everything was fine, which is an additional hassle.

Swatting has become annoyingly common for public personalities like streamers and happens whenever someone with malicious intentions finds out about the person's address. Falsely altering the police is also a felony.

People on the internet have expressed concern with this act. Many of them have revealed that this sort of action could result in serious consequences for everyone. Moreover, it victimizes innocent people who were minding their own business.

While swatting happens all the time, streamers can use a VPN to mask their IP addresses online. Public personalities like Nate Hill should also refrain from disclosing any personal details on the internet to prevent such events.