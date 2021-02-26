Back blings in Fortnite are fancy cosmetic items that look good on the backs of players. This nifty object is also responsible for the number of items that a player can carry around in a game.

Some of these back blings don't resemble bags at all. They have some quirky designs that can enhance the way a skin looks in a game of Fortnite.

Top 5 rarest back blings in Fortnite as of 2021

#1 - Telemetry

The Telemetry back bling is one of the rarest items in the game. It was available as part of the Double Helix bundle tied to the Nintendo Switch console.

To get this item, players were required to buy an entire console. This made the back bling an extremely rare one in Fortnite.

#2 - Response Unit

This back bling isn't that old, but there's a reason why it's rare. It was made available to players during a promotional event with Nvidia. Those who bought a specific Nvidia graphics card during the promotional period might have this back bling in their locker.

The reason for its rarity is quite simple. Not everyone goes to the store to buy a graphics card regularly.

#3 Rust Bucket

This back bling dates back to the early days of Fortnite. Epic Games gave out the Rust Bucket back bling for free in Season 3 because the game faced a server outage for three days.

Epic gave this bling to everyone who played Fortnite back then as compensation. There weren't many players playing the game back then, which makes this item pretty rare.

#4 - Back-Up Plan

This back bling was one of the first rewards that players received for subscribing to Twitch Prime. Twitch Prime subscriptions weren't as popular back in the day. Not many people collected this item back then.

#5 - Swag Bag

Unlocking the Swag Bag in Fortnite bypassed the conventional methods of unlocking a cosmetic in the game. This item had to be purchased with real money.

Players received the Swag Bag for buying the Fortnite Starter pack in season 3. Anyone sporting this back bling has probably been playing Fortnite since its early days.