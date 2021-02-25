Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 Challenges: How to bathe in Steamy Stacks

Fortnite players can kick back, relax, and take a nice soothing bath inside Steamy Stacks as part of the Week 13 challenges for Chapter 2 Season 5. Another straightforward challenge for 20k XP in the bank.

How to bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks in Fortnite

Enter at the marked building

To bathe in the purple pool at Steamy Stacks, Fortnite players will have to land at ground level, enter the building to head to the base of one of the two stacks, and jump into the pool. Dropping into one of the stacks from above will not work because of the air currents that will keep pushing players back out.

Entering Steamy Stacks at the location marked in the image above, Fortnite players need to head right and through the safety doors to make their way to either of the giant stacks.

All that is left to do is jump in the soothing waters and earn 20,000 XP.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 13 Challenges

With the new week of challenges starting today, all quest areas will be busy with Fortnite players rushing to complete quests and earn their XP.

Players should plan their rotations accordingly to make sure they can quickly complete challenges before moving on to the rest of the match.

Each challenge earns a player 20,000 XP for a total of 140,000 XP. This is an excellent way to level up that Fortnite Battle Pass.

Other Week 13 Challenges include: