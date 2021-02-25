Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 challenges: Where to find and destroy Crystal Trees

Week 13 Fortnite challenges for Chapter 2, Season 5, have finally arrived. Players need to find and destroy five Crystal Trees as part of these weekly challenges. This challenge is quick and easy to accomplish. Completing will award players 20,000 XP.

Where to find and destroy Crystal Trees in Fortnite

Crystal Trees location

Crystal Trees can be found all over the desert surrounding Fortnite's Zero Point. A great place to start is just above the Zero Point, where Crystal Trees' concentration seems to be dense.

There are also trees scattered around the desert edges for those not comfortable landing so close to the center of the map, especially in the areas near Weeping Woods and Hunter's Haven.

With a good rotation and a bit of sand tunneling to keep as hidden as possible, this challenge should not take more than around 5-10 minutes to complete. It will net Fortnite players 20,000 XP and unlocking the next challenge in the series.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, Week 13 Challenges

With the new week of challenges starting today, all quest areas will be busy with Fortnite players rushing to complete their quests and earn their XP.

Players should plan their rotations accordingly to make sure they can quickly complete their challenges before moving on to the rest of their match.

Advertisement

Each challenge earns a player 20,000 XP for a total of 140,000 XP. An excellent way to level up that Fortnite Battle Pass.

Other Week 13 Challenges include: