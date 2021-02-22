The old Fortnite map may return in Fortnite Season 6, thanks to the destabilizing Zero Point

Although Fortnite's story is a bit convoluted & interesting at the same time, it somehow explains all the zany and seemingly random mashups inside the game. Players are constantly trying to figure out Epic's next move to determine where The Island's story will take everyone as it moves along its chaotic path. One current theory is that the map from Fortnite Chapter 1 will converge with the current map in Chapter 6, thanks to Jonesy's actions over the course of Season 5.

Will Fortnite's first map return?

YouTuber PlayStationGrenade has several theories about what may be in store for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6. One of them is the original map's return from Chapter 1 in what he calls a convergence. You can see this around 6 minutes and 20 seconds into the video above.

He explains that every time Jonesy jumps through the multiverse, he is actually destabilizing the Zero Point further, unintentionally causing damage that he is meant to prevent.

As the Zero Point slowly destabilizes, Apollo Island changes ever so slightly, and many areas of the map realigning to where they used to be in Chapter 1. Once lost during The End, old locations have started to reappear, and the reintroduction of Lucky Landing seems imminent with a rumored Fox Clan storyline on the way.

Even Jonesy is reverting to his Chapter 1 looks, slowly becoming more disheveled and recently having tied his tie around his arm, similar to his original look. Players know that hundreds of Jonesys thanks to the Loop, so Fornite may actually start to explain more about this and the Loop and Zero Point's nature in the Season 5 end event.

Everything will be revealed soon, as the close of Season 5 is only a few weeks away. Many players hope to return to their favorite locations, yet many are just as happy to see Fortnite move into the future without looking back.