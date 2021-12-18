“I love Twitch”: Nmplol thanks Twitch for unbanning his moderator after mistake

Nick "Nmplol" Polom has come out and thanked Twitch for their recent actions, where they unbanned one of his moderators after a mistake.

In a recent tweet put out by Nmplol, he appreciated Twitch for correcting their error after they had banned one of his moderators. Twitch recently banned the user "orophia" who is the head moderator of Nmplol's channel. The reason for the ban, as provided by Twitch, was the alleged use of hateful slurs and symbols.

Twitch unbans Nmplol's head moderator after initially banning her for alleged use of hateful slurs

Nmplol tweeted out declaring his love for the purple platform after Twitch took immediate action to unban his head moderator "orophia." They sent her an email stating that the ban was given as a mistake on the platform's part. They added that it has since been reversed and she was free to use the platform again. Delighted by the news, Nmplol put out a tweet using the hashtag "I love Twitch."

Orophia's account was initially banned due to the alleged use of hateful slurs and symbols in chat. This is per Twitch's guidelines, which warrants a ban. The word in question was "crackers." Some users on reported Orophia's use of the word multiple times in Nmplol's chat to Twitch support who then immediately banned her account.

Nmplol's moderator then tweeted out a user reporting her use of the word "cracker," asking why they were trying to "expose" her for no real reason. She claimed that she did not use that word in any negative context and was using it because it was a topic of discussion.

orophia🎗 @orophia Nejc Martinjak @___NeXo___ @orophia @TwitchSupport @orophia @TwitchSupport https://t.co/GajAQ6Bsa9 what the fuck are you trying to "expose" me for, this is over a span of 5 days cos that cr*cker word has been a hot topic on twitch cos of hasan, i didnt even use the word in a negative context lmao you tryna cancel me im white twitter.com/___NeXo___/sta… what the fuck are you trying to "expose" me for, this is over a span of 5 days cos that cr*cker word has been a hot topic on twitch cos of hasan, i didnt even use the word in a negative context lmao you tryna cancel me im white twitter.com/___NeXo___/sta…

She also tweeted out to Twitch Support's Twitter account after she got banned. She claimed she was worried about receiving death threats because her words had been taken out of context. She exclaimed how all of this had gone too far in her tweet.

orophia🎗 @orophia i am white, crackers are a delicious food in my country @TwitchSupport this shit has gone too far and now i am gonna receive death threats for the next month until this blows over i am white, crackers are a delicious food in my country @TwitchSupport this shit has gone too far and now i am gonna receive death threats for the next month until this blows over https://t.co/jz3flSZwP3

However, soon after Nmplol tweeted out that his moderator was indeed unbanned and allowed to use the platform again. Other famous Twitch streamers like Hasan replied to Nmplol's tweet in disbelief as Twitch backtracked on its decision on very rare occasions and this was considered a victory.

Some users on the LivestreamFails subreddit were clearly not happy with Twitch's decision to unban the moderator. They claimed that the word was indeed being used by Nmplol's moderator in a negative way for attention and to be edgy.

A few pointed out that the streamer's community had always encouraged edgy jokes for years.

Needless to say, Twitch's actions have sparked a debate in the community about what kind of jokes can be encouraged and are allowed on the platform.

